XRISM captures the awakening of a dormant black hole firing cosmic bullets into a starburst galaxy

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By Arnold Wheeler
Published March 20, 2026 11:45 AM
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awakening black hole in starburst galaxy

XRISM has caught IRAS 05189-2524 at the moment its hidden engine lurched back into view. Readings from the X-ray space observatory reveal a dormant supermassive black hole no longer fully asleep.

The change is more than a brightening. Gas is racing outward through a star-forming system, and the spectra point to a high-energy outflow with enough force to heat nearby matter, disrupt fresh stellar nurseries, and press the whole galaxy from its core, all at once without warning

How IRAS 05189-2524 returned to life

For years, the core of IRAS 05189-2524 looked muted rather than active to astronomers studying its dust-shrouded center. XRISM now points to sudden accretion activity after a long quiet phase, with fresh material feeding the black hole again.

The change was no faint flicker but a hard reset in the galaxy’s buried powerhouse. Researchers say the source is behaving like an active galactic nucleus, and this central engine revival seems to have driven matter away from the region around the black hole.

What XRISM recorded in the fast-moving ejecta

Using XRISM, the JAXA mission developed with NASA and ESA, astronomers caught the outburst in X-rays rather than visible light. Its spectra delivered X-ray spectroscopy data sharp enough to separate several hot components and reveal the structure of the newly expelled gas near the source itself.

One result stood above the rest. The lines indicate strong ionized gas motion and an extreme outflow velocity from IRAS 05189-2524, matching the picture of dense, fast clumps fired outward like cosmic bullets from the buried source first seen.

A starburst galaxy under pressure from the central source

IRAS 05189-2524 sits in a starburst system where stars are forming at a remarkable pace. That means intense star formation is unfolding inside a dense interstellar medium, so any eruption from the nucleus strikes gas rather than emptier zones.

The blast is not moving through open space. As it presses into galactic gas clouds, astronomers can watch nuclear feedback at work, with some pockets compressed for later star birth and others heated or stripped away.

When hot gas reshapes the surrounding environment

The expelled material appears to come from very close to the black hole, where gravity and magnetic forces compete. Researchers tie the ejection to matter from the accretion disk, where heating can accelerate gas before some of it breaks free away.

Beyond the core, the wind crashes into nearby gas and changes the look of the inner galaxy. That collision creates shock-heated material and starts a gas clearing process that opens channels through obscuring clouds, redistributes energy, and reduces the cold fuel available for new stars there.

Why this event matters for galaxy evolution studies

Events like this are rarely caught during the shift from dormancy to a fresh outburst. For researchers, it is a direct case of black hole feedback, tied to questions about host galaxy growth as the core disturbs star-forming gas over time.

The value of the detection goes beyond a dramatic headline. For observational astrophysics, XRISM’s view of IRAS 05189-2524 gives teams a rare benchmark for testing galactic evolution models that connect buried black holes, outflows, and the rise or decline of star formation rates.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

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