After 15 years, Korea has a new species of plant-eating dinosaur from a juvenile skeleton

For years, South Korea’s dinosaur story was told through tracks and scattered bones. That is why this Korean fossil discovery feels rarer than its small size might suggest today.

From mid-Cretaceous rocks on Aphae Island came the partial remains of a very young dinosaur. Within that block lay a juvenile skeleton from a newly identified Cretaceous herbivore, hinting at fuzzy body covering, swallowed stones, and a chapter in Korea’s fossil record that had stayed shut for 15 years.

A small dinosaur from the mid-Cretaceous rocks of Aphae Island

A juvenile skeleton uncovered in 2023 has given Korea a newly named dinosaur species, Doolysaurus huhmini, a small thescelosaurid. Its bones came from the Ilseongsan Formation, part of mid-Cretaceous strata dated to roughly 113 to 94 million years ago.

Jongyun Jung’s team recovered the fossil on Aphae-do, off Korea’s southwest coast. It came from an Aphae Island site on the southwestern Korean Peninsula, yielding a rare skeleton in a country whose dinosaur fame has long rested on footprints rather than body fossils alone.

What micro-CT scans revealed inside the fossil block

Early preparation suggested little more than leg bones and vertebrae. Then micro-CT scanning exposed hidden skull bones inside the fossil block, turning what looked modest on the surface into a far richer specimen than anyone first suspected there at all.

That imaging step changed the study. Without breaking the rock, the scans reconstructed parts of the dinosaur’s internal anatomy, clarifying the head and other structures that remained sealed from view during preparation and giving researchers a cleaner map of it overall.

Gastroliths, fuzzy covering, and signs of a very young animal

At death, the dinosaur was about the size of a turkey, and researchers think a full-grown animal may have been roughly twice as large. Julia Clarke said it may have worn a fuzzy coat, while a preserved gastrolith cluster hints that swallowed stones helped process food.

Bone slices showed the animal was still very young. That histological analysis suggests an age of about two years, and the stones’ size leaves room for a more omnivorous diet than close relatives usually imply for this dinosaur branch so far.

Why Doolysaurus huhmini matters for Korea’s sparse dinosaur skeleton record

Fifteen years had passed since Korea last gained a newly named dinosaur species. Doolysaurus huhmini is also the first Korean find with pieces of skull, broadening the Korean dinosaur record beyond the fragmentary remains that have dominated it for decades across Korean museum collections.

Before this report, only two Korean species were known from Late Cretaceous partial postcranial skeletons : Koreaceratops hwaseongensis and Koreanosaurus boseongensis. The new specimen hints at better skeletal preservation on Aphaedo, and the description was published in the Fossil Record journal this year by Jongyun Jung’s team.