Neal Stephenson now says Meta’s glasses are creepy and headsets have no business case

Neal Stephenson gave tech culture one of its grandest labels. Years later, he is pulling away from the gear built to carry that promise, and the reversal feels sharper than nostalgia.

His latest view is less about branding than habit, manners, and economics. He points to face-worn devices, to the discomfort tied to wearable tech in public life, and to growing doubts about the headset market, while conceding that phones solved convenience in a way goggles never did. The word he coined can live on. The hardware dream now looks fully exposed.

Why Snow Crash’s creator no longer believes in face-worn computing

Neal Stephenson, who coined “Metaverse” in 1992 through Snow Crash, has turned sharply against face-worn devices. He now calls smart glasses creepy, a reversal that recasts his Snow Crash legacy from a spark for builders into a caution for companies chasing wearable futures.

Writing about his Magic Leap years, Stephenson says he no longer sees headsets as the path forward. His remarks read as virtual reality skepticism : people dislike strapping computers to their faces, and they distrust anyone who chooses to.

Phones won the habit battle, and Stephenson admits it

Stephenson now concedes that an old Magic Leap question aged badly. He once wondered whether people would still spend their days gazing at little rectangles twenty years later. They do, and that frank admission captures today’s smartphone dependency and the stubborn handheld screen habit no headset has displaced.

If the rival product sits on the face, phones win. That verdict points to consumer adoption barriers that Meta and others still cannot clear, while the same routines keep hardening into daily tech behavior built around familiar low-friction checks.

Meta can keep the metaverse label, but the hardware problem remains

Facebook renamed itself Meta in 2021, but Stephenson’s latest view does not bury the word. He still seems close to Meta, Tim Sweeney, and Google in treating the metaverse as flat gaming worlds and other shared digital spaces rather than headset-bound online life.

The name can stay, yet the devices still fail the social test. Stephenson argues that turning bulky headsets into glasses will not solve the hardware trust issue : people find them creepy, and they remain wary of anyone wearing them.