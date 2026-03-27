About 700 employees were reportedly laid off after Meta unveiled a nearly $1B plan

Meta entered the week under a harsher spotlight after layoff reports surfaced just as the company drew notice for a striking stock-based reward plan at the top.

That collision of signals was hard to ignore, and the timing sharpened the discomfort around Meta. Within hours, reported staff cuts affecting about 700 roles followed an executive incentive package, while the company’s AI refocus kept redrawing internal priorities and team structures. The message felt blunt, the contrast even blunter. Then the jobs were gone.

Layoffs land days after a headline-grabbing compensation move

As first reported by The New York Times, Meta moved from a splashy executive filing to reported layoffs in barely a day, a sequence that sharpened the contrast. The company’s latest pay disclosure outlined incentives that could approach $1 billion for top leaders while about 700 jobs were reportedly cut.

The abrupt turn was hard to miss. For employees and investors, the corporate timing of a reported workforce reduction invited questions about strategy, morale and possible shareholder reaction as Meta keeps shifting money and attention toward AI.

Where the reported 700 job cuts fell across Meta

Reports said the cuts touched several corners of Meta, including sales, Facebook, recruiting and the company’s metaverse arm. The largest share appeared to fall in the Reality Labs division, which had already absorbed 272 California layoffs earlier this year as part of a wider 1,000-job reduction.

Some of the latest losses were tied to recruiting, though the California picture remained cloudy. As of Thursday at 10:54 a.m., Menlo Park-based Meta had not posted a new California WARN filing, leaving the state total unconfirmed alongside reported cuts in recruitment roles.

Why six executives could receive a massive stock award

The incentive plan covers six executives, Andrew Bosworth, Chris Cox, Susan Li, Javier Olivan, Dina Powell McCormick and C.J. Mahoney. Under a new five-year stock program, they would receive performance-based options that gain value only if Meta’s shares rise well above today’s level.

That condition is where the scale comes from. Based on an Equilar analysis cited by The New York Times, Bosworth, Cox and Olivan could each collect as much as $921 million if the stock clears the required exercise price and keeps climbing over five years.

This is a big bet. These pay packages will not be realized unless Meta achieves massive future success, benefiting all of our shareholders. Meta spokesperson

A court loss added to an already turbulent week

The week brought another setback when Meta lost a court bid tied to claims about how its platforms were designed and marketed to young users. The case has been framed as a landmark lawsuit over addictive product features and alleged harm to children.

Its reach could extend beyond Meta. If judges allow similar arguments to move forward, the ruling may reshape debate over social media liability and give plaintiffs a sturdier path in future cases against other large platforms.

Zuckerberg’s AI message puts smaller teams in sharper focus

A January Facebook post from Mark Zuckerberg gives the restructuring a clearer frame. He wrote that 2024 would be the year AI starts to “dramatically change the way that we work,” with AI-native tooling lifting workplace productivity across the company.

That message aligns with Meta’s staffing model. Zuckerberg argued that work once handled by larger groups can increasingly be done by one very good person, a line that places leaner teams closer to the center of its efficiency drive.