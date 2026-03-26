A laser-written glass chip for quantum security and fast secure communication is here

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By Arnold Wheeler
Published March 26, 2026 9:16 PM
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laser written glass quantum chip

Researchers in Italy have etched a quantum receiver into borosilicate glass, using ultrafast laser pulses to form directly waveguides that pair low loss with steady performance on standard telecom fiber.

The timing is hard to ignore, because secure networks now face sharper pressure from maturing quantum research and the limits of delicate photonic hardware. By protecting optical signal integrity, enabling quantum-safe communications, and answering post-quantum threats, this chip stops looking experimental and starts looking ready for deployment.

Why this announcement matters for secure data

Quantum-safe networking is no longer a distant research theme. Researchers from the University of Padua, Politecnico di Milano, and CNR-IFN in Italy present a receiver chip that responds to rising data protection risks with physics-based security, using the behavior of light to expose interception attempts.

That shifts the encryption debate in a concrete direction. Rather than a bench-top curiosity, the device is described as practical photonic hardware for secure information exchange, built to work with fiber links and telecom workflows instead of staying confined to a specialist optics laboratory.

Inside the receiver written directly into glass

Borosilicate glass forms the base of the new receiver. In the reported process, waveguides were inscribed directly inside the material by femtosecond laser writing, which lets researchers shape three-dimensional optical paths without relying on the full chain of standard semiconductor fabrication.

  • Three-dimensional waveguide routing inside glass
  • Fixed and adjustable couplers on the same chip
  • Integrated thermal control for phase tuning
  • Compact architecture suited to coherent detection

Its architecture was built for controlled interference between signal and reference beams. The heterodyne receiver design combines tunable beam splitters with thermo-optic phase shifters, giving the chip the accuracy and flexibility needed to read weak quantum states on an integrated platform.

Glass holds key advantages over silicon

Silicon photonics can deliver dense integration, yet weak quantum signals are less forgiving of excess loss and polarization sensitivity. Here, glass offers polarization-independent operation, which reduces alignment headaches and makes the receiver easier to pair with standard telecom fibers carrying delicate optical states.

The team also reported around 1 dB of insertion loss, a figure that supports the case for low optical loss. Glass brings stable behavior, close fiber-mode matching, and simpler three-dimensional routing, while avoiding some of the fabrication complexity that can burden silicon-based quantum photonic circuits.

One chip handles encryption and random number generation

Two demonstrations gave the platform unusual breadth. In a source-device-independent QRNG experiment, the receiver produced secure random bit generation at 42.7 Gbit/s, showing that the same integrated glass product can serve security tasks beyond key distribution alone.

The second test focused on continuous-variable quantum key distribution. Using a QPSK modulation format, the team measured a secret key rate of 3.2 Mbit/s over a simulated 9.3-km fiber link, a result that gives the chip clear relevance for encrypted optical communications.

Test results point to real telecom relevance

Measured figures give this work more weight than a neat fabrication story. The receiver achieved a common-mode rejection ratio above 73 dB, meaning it can suppress shared noise strongly while extracting the faint quantum information carried beside a brighter optical reference.

Long-run behavior was tested as well. The team reported eight-hour stability and demonstrated operation across a simulated 9.3-km fiber link, results that fit the needs of fiber networks and harsher operating settings where drift, loss, and handling can quickly undermine fragile quantum signals.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

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