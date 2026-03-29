Enterprise AI moves beyond text as IBM partners with ElevenLabs on voice features

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By Arnold Wheeler
Published March 29, 2026 11:43 AM
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ibm elevenlabs enterprise ai voice partnership

IBM is widening the role of AI at work through a deal with ElevenLabs, adding a spoken layer that could make software feel less rigid. That includes enterprise voice integration built around speech-to-text workflows.

Text prompts are no longer enough for many business systems, especially when users expect replies that sound fluid and immediate. The next step pairs conversational AI agents with human-like voice responses, giving automation a natural presence across calls, support desks, and internal tools.

How watsonx Orchestrate gains speech input and lifelike audio output

At IBM, watsonx Orchestrate is being linked with ElevenLabs so spoken requests can be turned into text and written responses voiced back to users directly. A wider rollout adds multilingual voice support, letting teams work across markets without relying on typed prompts for every exchange now.

IBM is pitching the feature for practical tasks rather than flashy demos. In contact centers, customer service automation can answer spoken questions, while internal workflow tools may guide employees through IT requests, HR steps, or routine approvals with a more lifelike voice during busy workdays for staff.

Why analysts still see upside in IBM shares

Broker views remain constructive even after IBM shares slipped 1.79% in the cited trading snapshot. TipRanks data in the source lists 11 Buys, six Holds, and no Sells over the past three months, leaving analysts with a Moderate Buy consensus on the stock overall today.

That optimism also reflects valuation. The average target stands at $332.94, which implies 37.1% in price target upside; for many firms, that gap shapes current Wall Street sentiment as IBM expands its AI lineup with voice features through the ElevenLabs partnership for enterprise customers and broader deployments.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

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