What will replace Delta Air Lines’ iconic Boeing 717 as the Airbus A220 fleet grows

For years, Delta let the Boeing 717 outlast peers that retired similar jets, turning a practical fleet choice into a signature sight across domestic schedules. That patience lengthened its fleet replacement timeline.

The Airbus A220 now takes the lead, bringing quieter cabins, lower fuel burn, and flexibility on short routes. As Delta redraws its short-haul network, the jet inherits missions once built around the 717. Yet a slower narrowbody transition, shaped by delivery snags, has kept the old workhorse in service longer than expected, and it still lingers.

Why Delta kept the Boeing 717 longer than most airlines

Delta had fewer reasons to rush the Boeing 717 out. When Southwest agreed in 2012 to lease 88 aircraft, Delta gained a low-cost bridge for dense short routes in the United States, matched to its regional capacity needs under a favorable long-term lease.

The airline also knew the jet’s habits. That maintenance familiarity trimmed some training and support burdens, while aging aircraft economics still compared well with buying replacement lift too early. For Delta, the 717 was old, not obsolete, and that distinction helped keep it working years beyond the point many rivals moved on.

From DC-9 roots to a Boeing badge

The Boeing 717 looks like a Boeing product, yet its family tree reaches back to Douglas. Delta knows that lineage better than most carriers : it became the launch customer for the DC-9 in 1965, decades before the 717 name appeared.

Its later identity can blur that ancestry. Beneath the Boeing branding sits a broader DC-9 family, shaped by a clear McDonnell Douglas lineage. The last major step was the MD-95 program, inherited in the 1997 merger and publicly renamed 717 soon after.

Southwest’s lease deal made the type a natural fit

Southwest never saw the 717 as a long-term match for its all-737 strategy. After the 2011 AirTran acquisition, it inherited the type, then arranged a lease deal with Delta in 2012 that turned surplus aircraft into a practical answer for Atlanta-based network flying.

Delta could absorb them without rewriting its operation from scratch. While there was no full pilot commonality, the airline had enough cockpit and maintenance experience with earlier Douglas designs to smooth fleet integration. That lowered disruption, sped entry into service, and made the 717 feel less like an orphan than a timely tool.

Airbus A220 takes over short-hop flying

Delta’s replacement choice was clear long before every 717 could leave. The Airbus A220, first delivered to the airline in 2018 and placed into service in 2019, brought a real fuel burn advantage on short sectors where trip costs matter.

Cabin experience changed too. Wider seats, bigger windows, and quieter interiors lifted passenger cabin comfort, while modern cockpit systems gave crews a newer workspace and route flexibility let Delta size aircraft more precisely across thin business links and busier regional hops.

Delivery delays have slowed the handover

The transition has not moved in a straight line. Airbus and engine supply strains have created an aircraft delivery backlog, so Delta has had to keep some Boeing 717s active longer than first outlined when the carrier accelerated fleet reshaping in 2020.

That delay affects more than one calendar target. It stretches the retirement schedule for jets now around 25 years old and slows the fleet renewal pace, even as more A220s arrive to assume the short-hop work the 717 held for much of the past decade.