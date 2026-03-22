What Mozilla calls a free VPN in Firefox is closer to a browser proxy with a 50GB cap

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By Arnold Wheeler
Published March 22, 2026 7:46 PM
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firefox browser proxy with 50gb cap

Mozilla has attached a big label to a modest privacy feature in Firefox, and that gap matters. It does not wrap your whole device, it only reroutes what the browser handles.

That is where the wording slips. The Firefox 149 rollout introduces a built-in privacy tool focused on browser traffic and basic IP address masking, not the system-wide tunnel many users picture when they hear VPN. Add a 50GB cap and availability in only four countries, and the promise starts to feel much smaller

Mozilla promises privacy, but the feature only covers browser traffic

Mozilla presents the new Firefox 149 privacy tool as a way to mask your IP address and location without extra software. Yet the company says proxy-based routing only applies to browser-only traffic, which means protection ends at the browser window, not the rest of the device.

That is why the label feels a little generous. A full VPN extends device-wide encryption to apps and system links, while Tor seeks multi-hop anonymity; Mozilla’s version does neither, so calling it simply a browser proxy is more precise.

Why the 50GB limit and four-country rollout matter more than the label

Free may sound generous, but Mozilla sets the ceiling at 50GB per month from the very start. That monthly data cap will be felt first by heavy download users, whether they fetch large files or stream lots of high-bitrate video through Firefox.

The rollout is narrow too, for now, limited to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States rather than a wider release. Seen that way, the four-country launch says far more about Mozilla’s cautious early test in Firefox 149 than any headline calling it a VPN.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

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