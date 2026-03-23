On its way out of the solar system comet K1 broke apart while Hubble was watching

Hubble was tracking comet K1 after its brush with the Sun, expecting a fading traveler and little more. Instead, a chance observation caught the nucleus just as it began to unravel.

Within weeks, one object had become several, each carrying its own veil of dust and gas. Seen during its exit from the solar system, the breakup, a sudden fragmentation, exposed how fragile a long-period comet can be after perihelion, then left only fragments drifting outward into the dark beyond.

From the Oort Cloud to a perilous pass by the Sun

Astronomers spotted comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) in May 2025 and traced its path from the solar system’s deep outskirts. Its track pointed to an Oort Cloud origin, marking K1 as a long-period visitor returning from a realm far beyond the planets.

On October 8, 2025, it swept to perihelion about 30 million miles, or 49 million kilometers, from the Sun. That close solar approach followed a Mercury orbit crossing that carried the comet inside Mercury’s path, to roughly one-third of Earth’s distance from the Sun.

Why long-period comets often fail after perihelion

Pushed inward after ages in deep cold, a long-period comet can come apart only after it rounds the Sun. Hidden ices keep venting, and the nucleus begins to feel post-perihelion stress as cracks widen through weakened layers.

K1 appears to fit that pattern. During its October 2025 dive inside Mercury’s orbit, the nucleus endured intense solar heating before facing rapid cooling and internal strain, a punishing sequence for material that had spent vast stretches of time in the outer dark.

Hubble found four comets where there should have been one

The observing team at Auburn University had expected to track a single fading comet in November 2025. When the first Hubble images arrived, researcher John Noonan said the surprise was immediate, as four points of light appeared where one nucleus should have been.

Ground observatories had seen only a fuzzy blur, not a clean breakup. Across frames taken on November 8, 9, and 10, Hubble resolved multiple bright fragments, and each fragment carried a distinct coma, the hazy envelope of dust and gas that signaled fresh activity.

What the November snapshots say about dust, gas, and surface breakup

Three 20-second exposures gave astronomers more than a simple before-and-after view. By comparing the positions and shapes of the pieces, they estimated a fragment timescale of about eight days, placing the breakup shortly before Hubble captured it in November 2025.

One smaller shard seems to have split again during the run. That behavior fits ideas about dust layer formation and gas-driven ejection, as sunlight strips surface coatings and exposes fresh ice, offering a rare look at comet surface physics almost as the nucleus was failing.

A final outward journey as K1 drifted away in pieces

After the November observations, K1 did not re-form into a stable object. The comet turned into a receding debris cloud, its fragments spreading apart as they moved farther from the Sun and steadily farther from Earth.

By the time astronomers described the result, the remains were around 240 million miles, or 400 million kilometers, from Earth. Their outbound path is a one-way trajectory out of the solar system, so this shattered visitor from 2025 is not expected to swing back.