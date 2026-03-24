After the FCC move the US bans all new foreign-made consumer internet routers from import

The fight over telecom security has reached the Wi‑Fi box in your hallway. Washington is no longer treating home routers as bland household tech, but as an exposed gateway into US networks.

Federal scrutiny no longer stops at telecom backbones or enterprise hardware. Under a tougher national security review, imported models sold as routine consumer networking gear now face broader checks and sharper router import restrictions, even when the brand is American and assembly happens overseas. Suddenly, a plastic box sold for convenience looks like a supply-chain liability

Why Washington now sees imported routers as a security risk

Washington now frames imported home routers as a national-security issue rather than a routine consumer-electronics matter. Because these boxes sit at the edge of daily internet traffic, they function as network access points, and weak household device security can let intruders pivot far beyond one living room.

That concern grew as federal officials linked small, inexpensive networking products to wider digital intrusions. A router built through a long global chain can widen supply chain exposure, while a single compromised model may aid surveillance, data theft, or even critical infrastructure disruption affecting utilities and transport.

The order reaches beyond Chinese brands and even US-designed devices

The order does not stop at brands headquartered in China. Its wording reaches any device covered by overseas assembly rules, which means even US-designed hardware can fall inside the ban when final production happens abroad.

That broad scope reflects how the router business is built. Design teams may sit in California, yet factory output still comes from China or from Taiwan manufacturing hubs, leaving brand nationality far less relevant than the location stamped onto each unit.

What the FCC now demands from TP-Link, Netgear and other router makers

For companies such as TP-Link and Netgear, the FCC is no longer looking only at radio performance or packaging labels. It now wants a conditional approval process that includes foreign investor disclosure, tracing who owns, funds, or influences the business behind a router sold in the United States.

The review goes further into production and sourcing. Manufacturers may be asked for a domestic manufacturing plan and an import compliance review, showing where components come from, who assembles them, and whether future output could move onto US soil.

Volt, Flax and Salt Typhoon put home internet hardware under scrutiny

Much of the pressure comes from investigations tied to Volt Typhoon, Flax Typhoon, and Salt Typhoon. Those cases pushed home routers into the spotlight because officials said state-linked hackers had used malicious router access to hide inside ordinary internet traffic and stay in place.

The fear in Washington is not limited to spying on one household. Once a router is quietly controlled, it can support wider cyber espionage campaigns and even infrastructure targeting against telecoms, ports, energy networks, or other services that keep daily life moving.