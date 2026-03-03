With former Boeing execs on board, startup Natilus vows to outbuild the 737 MAX by 2030

A California-based upstart is drawing fresh scrutiny with a pledge to outbuild Boeing’s flagship 737 MAX by 2030. Former senior Boeing managers now sit inside Natilus, sharpening both ambition and pressure.

From offices stretching from San Francisco to the Tijuana border, the startup is quietly assembling its first full-scale prototype and courting airlines and cargo operators. Behind the scenes, the planned Natilus blended-wing-body fleet aims to rival the 737 MAX production pace through relentless aerospace startup scaling that tests industry patience and forces hard questions about risk.

From San Francisco to the border : Natilus scales up its manufacturing ambitions

Founded in 2016 in the Bay Area, Natilus quickly outgrew its early design office and shifted its center of gravity to Southern California. Engineers now occupy a hangar complex near San Diego, where full‑scale components are being mocked up before installation into the first San Diego warehouse prototype that will validate structure, systems integration, and maintainability.

Just beyond the runway, the company is preparing a larger US-Mexico border facility intended to evolve into a highly automated production campus. Natilus sketches show room for a 3.5 million square foot factory with multiple bays capable of turning blended‑wing airframes at a pace comparable to today’s single-aisle assembly lines at legacy jet makers.

Why ex-Boeing leadership and Draper-backed funding are betting on Natilus

Leadership at Natilus now includes figures deeply familiar with large‑scale aircraft programs. Among them is Kory Mathews, part of the influential Boeing Phantom Works alumni network, who brings decades of experience guiding unconventional designs from concept studies into production‑ready architectures.

Early backers range from former Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg to Silicon Valley financiers. His Dennis Muilenburg investment sits alongside funding from Tim Draper venture capital vehicles, while new board of directors appointments give Natilus access to certification, supply‑chain, and airline network expertise that start‑ups typically struggle to secure.

Kona and Horizon timelines, roles, and what certification by 2030 would take

Natilus has split its roadmap between dedicated cargo and future passenger models built around the same blended‑wing foundation. The first to reach service is planned as the Kona turboprop freighter, optimized for dense e‑commerce payloads on regional and medium‑haul routes where volume, rather than weight, limits revenue.

A follow‑on airliner, known internally as Horizon, is expected to share major structures and systems while introducing a pressurized cabin suited to single‑aisle missions. Certification work will follow an ambitious FAA certification timeline toward 2030 for both the Horizon passenger variant and potential optionally manned operations on freight versions, provided regulators accept Natilus’s approach to autonomy and remote supervision.

Blended-wing-body promises vs. airline reality : efficiency, payload, and operations

Performance claims rest on reshaping how the airframe generates lift and houses payload. Instead of a narrow tube with wings attached, Natilus uses a broad blended planform described as a lifting-body fuselage design, giving operators far more internal volume for containers while preserving aerodynamic efficiency at cruise.

For airlines and cargo integrators, the question is whether those theoretical gains survive real‑world scheduling, loading, and maintenance demands. Natilus points to a projected 30% fuel burn reduction, improved transpacific cargo economics, and a full-length cargo bay beneath the cabin, arguing that these features together could justify changes in fleet strategy and route structure.