Wi-Fi encryption breaks under AirSnitch attack exposing homes offices and enterprises to hijacking

Wi-Fi networks at home, in offices and across campuses now hide a blind spot buried deep in their wireless protocols. Researchers attribute this exposure to an AirSnitch Wi-Fi bypass method.

Instead of breaking WPA2 or WPA3, attackers abuse how radios and switches cooperate on crowded networks. Subtle client isolation failure behavior lets a rogue device masquerade as a neighbour and capture frames. Through wireless man-in-the-middle positioning combined with precise link-layer interception, that rogue endpoint can rewrite paths, mirror traffic, and quietly sit inside private conversations users believe are shielded from prying eyes and silent theft.

Client isolation promises collide with layer 1 and layer 2 behavior

Routers from vendors such as Netgear, D-Link, Ubiquiti, and Cisco present client isolation as a shield that keeps Wi‑Fi users apart, even across guest networks. That marketing story meets hidden OSI layer 1 issues, where radios, channels, and ports keep shifting mapping.

At the same time, switches and access points keep learning which MAC address sits behind which port. That dynamic data link layer behavior lets AirSnitch exploit a lurking cross-layer identity mismatch, so a hostile device can quietly impersonate a victim while the access point still strictly enforces client isolation rules.

Why AirSnitch bypasses protections without breaking Wi-Fi authentication

Lead researcher Xin’an Zhou frames AirSnitch as a refinement of Wi‑Fi hijacking rather than a brute‑force crack. During association, the attack behaves like an encryption bypass technique layered onto the normal WPA2 and WPA3 handshake, then rearranges how the access point maps MAC addresses to radios and ports.

Co-author Mathy Vanhoef stresses that AirSnitch targets the network’s structure rather than the mathematics of Wi‑Fi security. In this model, the underlying protocols have cryptography not broken, yet long-standing isolation boundary assumptions fail, so everyday homes, offices, and large enterprise campuses still face new, hard‑to‑spot paths for man‑in‑the‑middle hijacking affecting users.

Port stealing on Wi-Fi and the mechanics of MAC-to-port confusion

Port stealing on Wi‑Fi repurposes a wired‑network trick against access points that bridge several radios, SSIDs, and clients. Attackers watch association traffic, learn a target’s MAC, then connect a rogue station that pretends to be that device on another band, such as 2.4 GHz while the target remains on 5 GHz.

That new association quietly reshapes the AP’s forwarding state and leaves the victim unaware of any change. Through wireless MAC address table poisoning and a targeted port stealing attack, the intruder applies a crafted BSSID association trick instead of four-way handshake replay to divert frames without breaking encryption.

Monitor AP logs for rapid MAC rebindings between radios on the same SSID.

Disable or restrict multi‑BSSID roaming features where they are not needed.

Harden guest networks so spoofed client MAC addresses cannot reach internal VLANs.

Test infrastructure with controlled Wi‑Fi port‑stealing scenarios during security audits.

How the flip-flop mapping enables a full bidirectional man-in-the-middle

Flip‑flop mapping appears when the AP alternates its belief about where a client resides, bouncing between the attacker’s radio and the real device. Each oscillation reshapes the forwarding table so that some packets drift through the rogue station, turning selective eavesdropping into a controlled downlink traffic hijack that preserves the victim’s active sessions.

Restoring traffic to the genuine client while keeping that tap open relies on carefully timed control frames. Crafted pings act as an ICMP ping trigger, with deliberate group temporal key use turning the attacker into a transparent bidirectional relay attack endpoint for both directions of flow.

When a guest SSID is not a separate island from your main network

Home and office routers that offer a guest SSID rely on VLANs and firewall rules, yet Xin’an Zhou’s team showed that the same radio and switch plane can still bridge devices. AirSnitch abuses guest network isolation gaps when guest and main networks both terminate on one AP from vendors such as Netgear, D-Link, Ubiquiti, or Cisco.

Even when administrators configure a different name and password for the guest Wi-Fi, the hardware allows an attacker to reach trusted devices. In designs, the shared access point infrastructure and a separate SSID on the same AP create unexpected lateral connectivity between neighbours’ laptops, smart TVs, and their workstations that users assumed were segregated.

Enterprise exposure across multiple APs linked by a shared distribution system

Large enterprises and universities link multiple wireless access points to a central wired distribution system that quietly carries nearly all campus wireless traffic today. Within this campus Wi-Fi topology, AirSnitch turns classic port-stealing into distribution switch hijacking, letting an attacker redirect frames destined for victims on entirely different APs that share the same Ethernet backplane.

Through this attack, adversaries can eavesdrop on RADIUS exchanges, weaken message authenticators, and pivot into enterprise SSIDs. The work, presented at the annual Network and Distributed System Security Symposium, shows how multi-AP traffic interception and misplaced wired backhaul trust undermine per-client keys and network segmentation.

What attackers can do once traffic is intercepted even with HTTPS present

AirSnitch gives an attacker a live, bidirectional vantage point on Wi‑Fi links that previously leaked only broadcast frames. They can strip weak encryption, replay logins, siphon passwords and tokens, and dramatically increase cookie theft risks across shared networks for victims.

HTTPS still conceals page content, yet AirSnitch leaves a long trail of metadata that reveals who you talk to online. An eavesdropper can watch DNS queries, inject DNS cache poisoning, exploit lingering plaintext intranet exposure, and perform external IP correlation to trace visits, devices and relationships.

Practical mitigations for router makers, IT teams, and security auditors

Vendors such as Netgear, D‑Link, Ubiquiti and Cisco now face awkward questions about how their access points learn and pin MAC addresses. Tighter client‑to‑port binding rules, access point firmware updates and rigorously enforced network segmentation controls can restrain AirSnitch hijacks before they spread beyond Wi‑Fi.

Security teams studying Xin’an Zhou’s 2026 AirSnitch disclosure at the Network and Distributed System Security Symposium gain a new checklist for Wi‑Fi risk. They can script client isolation validation tests, tune wireless intrusion detection profiles, and write audit procedures that look for port‑stealing and MAC‑flipping behaviour.