Why off-grid gas power is rising as tech giants wait on the power grid for data centers

AI data centers are colliding with a slower electrical system. Across the United States, tech groups are commissioning private gas generation because waiting years for utility power no longer fits expansion timetables.

Projects worth billions can sit idle while permits, transmission upgrades, and interconnection studies drag on. Under rising AI power demand and stubborn grid connection delays, builders now treat an onsite energy supply as the quickest path to uptime, despite higher costs, added emissions, and equipment that belongs more to a peaking plant than a sleek digital campus. No more waiting. That is all.

Why the grid is no longer fast enough for AI growth

AI demand is outpacing the timetable for new power. JLL says U.S. data centers now face waits of four years or more for a grid hookup, a lag that turns utility access into the gating issue for new campuses.

That delay is hitting hardest where AI builders want to move fastest. In the interconnection queue, hyperscale expansion runs into an electricity bottleneck as surging load growth collides with transmission upgrades and substation work that take far longer than server deployments.

Off-grid gas is becoming the fallback option

Private generation used to be a last resort for large tech groups. Now it is the quick path to energized capacity, because a site can be built and supplied on its own schedule while utilities work through long connection backlogs.

Global Energy Monitor said that by the end of 2025, 39 percent of U.S. gas capacity under development for data centers was tied to onsite use, up from 5 percent at the end of 2024. That jump reflects a turn toward gas-fired generation, captive power systems and a round-the-clock supply.

Global Energy Monitor said onsite data-center gas projects jumped from 5 percent to 39 percent of U.S. capacity under development in one year.

What makes private power so costly

The promise of speed comes with a swollen bill. Operators do not build one machine and stop; they add spare capacity for outages and maintenance, so backup redundancy raises capital spending before the first rack is switched on.

Costs stay elevated after startup. Smaller units tend to have lower thermal efficiency, owners face direct fuel cost exposure, and premium contracts add another layer : Jefferies estimated Meta could pay Williams about $140 to $160 per megawatt-hour in New Albany, a clear power purchase premium over normal grid electricity.

Ohio turned into a testing ground for this shift

Central Ohio became an early laboratory for the new model after a March 2023 utility service pause slowed fresh hookups around Columbus. Developers kept advancing New Albany projects, helped by proximity to a regional gas basin that made private fuel supply easier to picture.

Memphis sharpened the political edge in 2024, when xAI opened a data-center site powered by more than a dozen turbines hauled in on flatbed trucks. What looked like a practical workaround quickly spilled into disputes over permits, emissions and who should absorb the burden of rapid AI expansion.

For better or for worse, we are the pioneers in this process. Sloan Spalding, mayor of New Albany

From trucked-in turbines to rows of engines

The hardware being deployed would once have been filed under emergency support. In New Albany, permit records describe about 61 reciprocating engines, 30 small turbines and 16 additional generators linked to data-center construction.

Elsewhere, the mix keeps widening. xAI relied on mobile gas turbines in Memphis, while Ohio projects pair battery storage units with diesel backup generators, turning tools meant for short interruptions into equipment that underpins day-to-day power delivery.

New Albany filings describe about 61 engines, 30 small turbines and 16 other generators before counting batteries and diesel backups.

Climate promises meet fossil-fueled uptime

The public messaging stays green, but the machinery is not. Meta has pointed to renewable deals and 2030 targets in Ohio, yet those carbon offset claims sit beside plants that burn gas on the same sites they are meant to support.

Residents are focused less on accounting than on what comes out of the stacks. An Environmental Defense Fund analysis cited by The New York Times found the New Albany plants are expected to produce more nitrogen oxide emissions per unit of power than larger Ohio gas plants, heightening fears over local air pollution.

Utilities, regulators and residents are not aligned

No single side is defining the rules. Utilities are trying to protect reliability and recover network spending, while hyperscalers resist wider grid cost disputes that could leave them paying more for lines and substations they say should serve broader growth.

Residents and state agencies are split as well. Critics cite weak permitting requirements and rising public health concerns, while regulators point to air modeling, noise conditions and a formal compliance review before permits move ahead.

A fast answer with steep trade-offs

For developers under AI deadlines, onsite generation solves the clock before it solves anything else. It works as a temporary power fix when a utility connection may take four years or more, letting construction stay on schedule.

The catch is plain. Data centers gain speed, yet they do so through inefficient generation, higher operating costs and more emissions, leaving an industrial energy trade-off that looks workable for now but awkward as a lasting model.