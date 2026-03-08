Why NASA built a new mobile launcher for Artemis and now has no plans to actually launch with it

NASA has poured years of work and vast sums into a towering launch structure for Artemis, only to concede it now has no prospect of sending a mission from it.

Nearly finished, the structure now looms over the Florida coastline, its steel frame ready yet curiously idle. As a mobile launch platform standing beside the existing Kennedy Space Center tower, it has become a symbol of an Artemis program reshuffle that still defies clear explanation.

How Artemis launch hardware ended up on two separate paths

The Artemis launch stack diverged into two paths when NASA opted to reuse infrastructure inherited from President George W. Bush’s Constellation program at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ares I-X launched from that structure in 2009, and the tower then remained idle for years before engineers reworked it for the first three Artemis missions.

The rebuilt launch structure had to bridge NASA’s past ambitions under Constellation and its new lofty lunar objectives for Artemis. As engineers refined interfaces, the tower settled into the mobile launcher 1 legacy role, tuned for the SLS Block 1 configuration that carries Artemis I through III with an interim cryogenic propulsion stage, while growing Exploration Upper Stage delays forced NASA to postpone the more powerful variant that would have demanded a different profile.

Mobile launcher 2 at 90% complete and suddenly sidelined

While ML1 handles the early Artemis missions, NASA moved ahead with a second launch tower intended for the upgraded SLS Block 1B rocket. Construction at Kennedy Space Center has reshaped views near the Vehicle Assembly Building, as steel frames rise beside the crawlerway and onsite crews work to complete structural tasks before major systems testing begins.

Behind the scenes, senior managers have been re-evaluating how this tall structure fits into the sequence of Artemis flights and the broader ground infrastructure portfolio. Built under a Bechtel construction contract, ML2 now stands as a 377-foot launch tower awaiting a clarified role, with a NASA handoff timeline no longer tied to a specific mission and no firm date for the Launch Pad 39-B rollout that would pair it with the Block 1B rocket.