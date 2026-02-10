French prosecutors have raided X’s Paris headquarters, thrusting Elon Musk’s platform into a clash with regulators over AI, discourse and power. That surprise search now tests notions of social media accountability worldwide.

Behind the raid, prosecutors are pursuing a wider inquiry into X’s algorithms, Grok’s image generation and their impact on elections and harassment. Their findings could reshape global platform governance debates, feed the wider French cyber investigation and accelerate models of cross-border tech regulation that challenge Musk’s confrontational stance in politics.

How a French cybercrime probe brought investigators to X’s Paris headquarters

French investigators entered X’s Paris headquarters under police escort after preliminary checks sparked by a complaint filed in January 2025. That filing targeted alleged manipulation of internal systems and data flows since Elon Musk took control of X in 2022, pushing specialists from the national cyber unit to open a coordinated probe with support from Europol.

Judicial control of the raid lies with the Paris prosecutor’s office, which has already scaled back its own use of the platform. Within this broader cybercrime unit inquiry, the Paris public prosecutor authorised a tightly framed search warrant procedure, allowing officers to mirror servers, seize moderation consoles and perform targeted digital evidence collection on suspected system tampering and data‑extraction offences.

From algorithm tweaks to political bias allegations on Elon Musk’s platform

French worries about X’s recommendation engine intensified on 12 January 2025, when MP Éric Bothorel sent a detailed letter to prosecutors describing abrupt shifts in timelines. He argued that since Elon Musk’s takeover in 2022, rewired ranking systems had boosted divisive posts and downgraded mainstream news without clear explanation from the company.

Senior cybersecurity officials later echoed those complaints, warning that the platform risked turning into a megaphone for the loudest extremes during national debates. According to them, opaque algorithmic amplification interacts with patchy political content moderation to fuel foreign interference concerns, and may amount to deliberate election period manipulation if tweaks applied in France differ from settings used in other democracies.

Grok’s role in deepfake porn and the legal risks around xAI’s image tools

Attention then shifted to Grok, the conversational system developed by xAI and embedded inside X, after users showcased its ability to produce explicit synthetic pictures. Reports from late 2024 described the tool’s AI image generation being steered toward pornographic scenarios featuring real women, celebrities and politicians whose faces were stitched onto fabricated bodies.

French prosecutors now treat those cases alongside conventional image‑based abuse, which has been a crime for years under national law. Legal experts point out that such non-consensual deepfakes may breach strict child protection laws when minors are depicted, and illustrate recurring content safety failures on X, where paid access to Grok’s so‑called spicy mode replaced outright bans rather than preventing the industrial‑scale cloning of victims’ faces.

What EU and French regulators can do under the dsa and criminal law

While the Paris raid stems from criminal allegations, X also faces a dense web of regulatory scrutiny across the European Union. Under the DSA regime for very large online platforms, the European Commission has begun formal proceedings to test whether Musk’s company properly assessed systemic risks from recommender systems and AI assistants such as Grok.

Brussels may order interim measures, seek internal documents and coordinate with French watchdog Arcom on standards for high‑risk tools. If inspectors find systemic failures, tougher digital services act enforcement could activate strict platform liability rules, heavy regulatory sanctions of up to 6 percent of global turnover and sharpened compliance obligations for executives operating in the European market.