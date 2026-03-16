While DRAM and SSD prices rise this breakthrough on magnets points to what comes after

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By Arnold Wheeler
Published March 16, 2026 7:45 PM
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future magnetic memory beyond dram and ssd

DRAM prices are rising, SSDs are no bargain either, and entry-level devices are starting to feel tighter. Behind the squeeze, researchers are probing materials that defy old rules.

A recent Japanese finding on magnetism suggests data could remain stable at tiny scales while still being read electrically. Meanwhile, a memory supply crunch, rising storage costs, a worsening chip supply imbalance, and relentless hardware pricing pressure are exposing weak points in current memory. The formula that shaped the past is starting to fail.

Memory prices are climbing, but the problem goes beyond supply

Price lists tell only part of the story as memory vendors push through fresh increases. In the consumer PC market, brands are reassessing margins, and some entry level machines are becoming harder to justify at current component costs today already.

Shortages matter, yet the pressure builds from deeper technical limits in density, heat, energy use, and yield as memory architectures age too for device makers everywhere. At the same time, NAND flash inflation and wider supply chain strain are squeezing servers, laptops, and desktops alike, which is why this episode reflects design fatigue as much as delayed factory output across multiple product tiers now.

What makes altermagnetism different from ferro and antiferro materials

A Japanese team has put a new magnetic class on firmer experimental ground. At NIMS and the University of Tokyo, tests on ruthenium dioxide films produced a clear altermagnetic signal, backed by synchrotron measurements in Japan.

The contrast with older magnetic families explains why researchers are paying such close attention for future MRAM devices and other dense components now under study worldwide today. Ferromagnets are easy to read but lose stability as parts shrink, while this state keeps zero net magnetization and still allows spin dependent transport, giving spintronic memory a cleaner balance between robustness and electrical readout at small scales.

From ReRAM to Z-RAM, labs are attacking several bottlenecks at once

Altermagnets are only one branch of a wider race to ease memory bottlenecks. European ReRAM programs target non volatile memory with far greater endurance and speed, which keeps them near the front of flash replacement research in labs today.

Elsewhere, engineers are revisiting older ideas that once looked too complex or too costly for mainstream chips after years of incremental flash gains and tougher manufacturing limits. That includes the Intel Z-RAM concept and recent SK Hynix NAND work, neither of which is expected in shipping products by 2026, while some paths may wait until after 2030 despite gains in read speed, density, and material efficiency reported by major manufacturers still searching for steadier scaling.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

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