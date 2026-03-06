Premium subscription trend reaches WhatsApp as WhatsApp Plus promises icons themes ringtones and pins

WhatsApp edges toward a paid future as Meta trials a Plus-branded experience that promises richer visual control and subtle time-saving tweaks while leaving the encrypted messaging service intact for everyone.

Leaked screenshots and code hints describe custom icons, themed interfaces, distinctive notification sounds and a far larger pool of pinned chats, aimed at people who live in their conversations every day. With this optional premium tier, Meta tests a subscription features rollout and gauges consumer app monetization before you decide these cosmetic and convenience perks fail to justify the monthly bill.

Why Meta is testing a consumer paid tier for WhatsApp

For years, WhatsApp has been the outlier in Meta’s line‑up, driving immense use while returning relatively little direct cash. Early chatter around WhatsApp Plus points to a consumer subscription meant to broaden income beyond adverts and business tools like Meta Verified.

Monetising conversations is awkward because WhatsApp’s core activity happens inside one‑to‑one and group threads, where overt marketing would jar with users’ expectations of a clean, interruption‑free chat experience. A subscription tier for heavy communicators turns them into a power user upsell that fits within Meta’s wider revenue strategy while still respecting the private messaging model and its limited ad inventory.

What WhatsApp Plus could add to the app’s look and feel

Leaked screenshots from WABetaInfo suggest WhatsApp Plus leans toward upgrades rather than headline‑grabbing tools. Under the proposed design hub, subscribers would explore palettes, backgrounds, and layout tweaks that push the familiar green interface into something closer to a wardrobe of looks.

Meta appears ready to fold these tools into a reworked settings panel rather than spin up a separate Plus application on Android or iOS. From there, paying users could craft custom themes, fine‑tune accent color controls, pick from alternative app icons, and push interface personalization beyond the default style known today.

Pinning up to 20 chats and other convenience upgrades

Feature‑wise, WhatsApp Plus appears pitched at people who spend most of their day moving between chats. Meta is trialling a sizeable upgrade that raises the number of threads you can keep pinned from three to 20, trimming constant scrolling through busy conversation lists.

Those extra anchors at the top of the screen should suit power users juggling family groups, project rooms, and personal contacts in parallel throughout the day. This expanded chat pin limit makes the pinned conversations workflow feel closer to an email client, tightening inbox organization while pairing with stickers, custom sounds, and immersive message reactions flagged in builds.

What stays free for everyone and how pricing remains unknown

Coverage on X from WABetaInfo underlines that WhatsApp’s core experience remains unchanged for the mass audience. Anyone can continue to chat in groups, share media, and rely on end‑to‑end encryption with absolutely no fee whatsoever attached, even if they ignore the Plus tier today.

The unanswered questions revolve around how Meta will price the upgrade and whether it arrives first in test markets or jumps straight to a broader international rollout. Unlike the $15‑per‑month Meta Verified package aimed at businesses on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, this layer is framed as optional subscription pricing on top of free messaging and calls, in Android and iOS development and marked by launch timeline uncertainty in reports.