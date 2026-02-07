NASA astronauts set for Feb 11 liftoff as SpaceX Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon gain FAA green light

NASA and SpaceX are targeting a pre-dawn liftoff on 11 February, as the Crew-12 mission heads for the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, pending the final round of launch checks.

The launch comes after a rapid investigation into a recent Falcon 9 upper-stage anomaly on a Starlink flight, which was traced to a faulty deorbit burn and reviewed by federal regulators. Their decision granted FAA launch authorization, reaffirmed commitments to human spaceflight safety, kept NASA’s commercial crew program aligned with station needs, and issued a launch schedule update for rotations.

Falcon 9 returns to service after upper-stage mishap review

Following a brief stand-down, SpaceX and NASA have clearance to resume crewed launches on Falcon 9, with liftoff now targeted for Feb. 11 from Florida. The review centered on the Falcon 9 upper stage, which completed its primary mission yet raised questions about engine behavior after separation, prompting closer scrutiny from both FAA teams and NASA safety panels.

According to the FAA, the anomaly traced back to behavior of the second-stage engine during post-mission operations. Their report describes a suspected deorbit burn failure, summarizes the safety investigation findings, and concludes that proposed fixes justify a return to flight decision, clearing the way for the next NASA crew to fly on Falcon 9 while engineering work continues.

Crew-12 mission profile and astronaut lineup

NASA’s Crew-12 mission is slated to lift off on Feb. 11 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Florida’s Space Coast, heading for a rendezvous with the International Space Station. According to early Crew-12 mission details, the flight will use the reusable capsule Crew Dragon Freedom for this new crew rotation.

The mission is expected to carry a team of NASA and partner-agency astronauts to support science, maintenance, and technology demonstrations aboard the orbiting laboratory. Their arrival will restore a full International Space Station crew complement and mark another long-duration ISS stay, extending continuous human presence in low Earth orbit for months.

Safety remains our top priority as we work with commercial partners to carry astronauts to the International Space Station and expand access to low Earth orbit. NASA

Implications for ISS operations and commercial crew flights

For NASA and its partners, each crewed launch now plays directly into how the International Space Station is staffed and supplied. Recent contingency planning, including scenarios that read like a medical evacuation precedent, shows how tightly mission schedules are linked to safe, timely ISS crew rotation without prolonged gaps on board.

Confidence in SpaceX’s fleet, reinforced by FAA oversight, underpins NASA’s wider strategy of using multiple providers for access to orbit. Strong commercial launch reliability helps protect astronaut mission continuity, meaning that research, maintenance, and international cooperation on the station can carry on even if a vehicle issue forces managers to reshuffle launch dates.