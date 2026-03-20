Meta says few used Instagram end-to-end encryption but the rollout never truly launched

Meta argues that encrypted chats on Instagram drew little interest, a tidy defense for stepping back. Yet uptake means little when users faced a hidden opt-in setting from the start.

Reports from inside the company point to a launch shaped by fear of abuse, legal exposure, and moderation blind spots, not by demand alone. Many accounts never had limited access to the feature, while private message protection stayed buried behind prompts and uneven testing. By the time Meta cited low use, the case had been arranged. Then it stopped

Why the low adoption claim raises questions

Meta’s claim that few people used encrypted Instagram messages sounds tidy, yet the route to that result was anything but clear. Critics said the tool lived behind a buried privacy option, and turning it on required a four-tap activation path rather than a default setting. That design lowers discovery, limits trial, and makes weak usage look less like a verdict from users than a product choice.

Platformer reported that access still varied across accounts, even as Meta prepared to remove the feature on May 8, 2026. That points to an incomplete product rollout, not a settled market test. Without the full adoption data context — who received the feature, where, and for how long — the company’s low-use claim reads less like evidence and more like a self-fulfilling outcome.

Inside Meta, privacy lost ground to safety concerns

Reporting from Platformer shows a deeper split inside Meta than the public message suggested. Behind the scenes, an internal policy conflict set privacy advocates against safety teams. Monika Bickert, Meta’s head of content policy, warned that encrypted Instagram chats could block the detection of terror planning and child exploitation, and she reportedly described the launch as irresponsible.

That case gained force as governments pressed harder. Meta was already facing demands tied to child safety enforcement, while critics inside the company worried about fewer law enforcement referrals once messages became unreadable. Pressure came from more than one front : India has pushed for weaker WhatsApp encryption, and the UK’s Online Safety Act of 2023 expects platforms to address illegal material even when private messaging is involved.

For Instagram users, the rollback leaves private messages exposed

For people who used encrypted Instagram DMs, Meta’s reversal is not abstract. The company says the feature will disappear on May 8, 2026, which creates a real chat export deadline for media and conversations. Meta’s guidance turns privacy into paperwork, asking users to save files and logs as a message history backup before the protection itself is switched off.

Meta points to WhatsApp as the alternative, framing a WhatsApp migration option as though moving sensitive exchanges were frictionless. It is not. Instagram and WhatsApp serve different habits, different circles, and different reasons for staying in touch. For creators, friends, and communities that built their routines inside Instagram, the rollback leaves a plain trade-off : remain on DMs without end-to-end encryption, or move private conversations somewhere else.