Investors left in the dark as Alphabet dodges questions on Google-Apple AI deal fallout

By Arnold Wheeler
Published February 5, 2026 6:05 AM
Alphabet’s latest earnings call hinted at deeper AI ties with Apple yet offered little detail. That tight-lipped performance, edging toward earnings call silence, left investors wary and exposed.

Behind the polished remarks, Alphabet is binding its AI roadmap ever more tightly to powering Apple’s Siri and training fresh Gemini models. That level of dependence on Apple’s ecosystem reshapes traditional cloud partnership dynamics and muddles the boundary between supplier and strategic rival. For markets already edgy about ad-led AI search, this deliberate quiet on monetisation and control signals rising investor communication risks that remain difficult to price.

How the quiet around Siri and Gemini unsettles Wall Street

Alphabet’s latest fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday carried a striking omission: executives declined to address an analyst’s question about the scope and economics of the new Apple AI arrangement for Siri, despite persistent reports that Apple may commit roughly $1 billion per year.

That refusal unsettled analysts because it deepens uncertainty around Alphabet’s revenue outlook, market confidence, and its exposure to mounting regulatory scrutiny concerns after the Department of Justice disclosed that Google paid Apple $20 billion to stay the default search engine on an installed base of 2.5 billion devices.

What the Apple partnership reveals about Google’s AI business model

Apple’s emerging Siri integration throws new light on Google’s AI economics, which differ markedly from its long-standing search pact with Apple. In 2022, Google reportedly sent $20 billion to Apple as part of its default search payments securing top placement on iPhones and Macs.

While Siri is expected to draw on Gemini models hosted in Google Cloud, the commercial logic remains hazy for investors. Alphabet is trialling AI monetization experiments inside its Search Generative Experience, layering ads into a chatbot-style interface and promoting an emerging agentic shopping experience that steers users towards purchases.

Rival visions from Anthropic and OpenAI add pressure on Alphabet

Alphabet now contends with intensifying competition from Anthropic and OpenAI, each presenting distinct roadmaps for generative models. Those rival strategies challenge Google’s ad-centric heritage around Search and thrust the company into a broader ad-supported AI debate over how assistants should be globally funded.

Anthropic has bought national airtime during the Super Bowl to pitch its Claude assistant as a safer, more focused alternative to generalized chatbots. That campaign’s pointed Super Bowl messaging contrasts with Google and OpenAI, sharpening investor questions about whether Alphabet’s AI roadmap can satisfy brands, users, and regulators worldwide today.

