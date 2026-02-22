At 12 years old, Aiden McMillan turned a cluttered Dallas playroom into a laboratory, coaxing a homemade fusion reactor to life amid LEGO bins, wiring, humming pumps and warning labels.

His curiosity ignited at eight and grew over four years, guided by mentors at a West Dallas makerspace and late-night troubleshooting. As this Dallas seventh-grader refined vacuum seals and tuned high-voltage circuits, a setup evolved into a compact homemade fusion device throwing off detectable neutrons. Every run now feeds notebooks and spreadsheets backing a Guinness World Records claim for the youngest verified fusion reactor builder.

Four years from curiosity to neutrons : how Aiden McMillan’s build came together

At 8 years old in Dallas, Texas, Aiden McMillan asked his parents whether nuclear power could be rebuilt on a bedroom scale, a question that slowly took over the family playroom. Over the next four years he devoured library textbooks, online lectures and declassified lab manuals, turning disciplined nuclear physics self-study into notes, diagrams and carefully labelled parts lists for a homemade reactor project.

By 12, he had settled on a compact fusor design that could fit both the playroom and the tools at Launchpad in West Dallas. Mentors there walked him through vacuum systems and high-voltage supplies while he carried out iterative prototype testing cycles. The finished stainless-steel sphere used inertial electrostatic confinement principles to fire deuterium ions together, and a faint yet unmistakable neutron detection signal peak confirmed that fusion had actually occurred.

Safety worries, makerspace support and a Guinness World Records bid

Long before any switch was flipped, Aiden’s parents in Dallas dwelled on what a fusion device might mean for their 12-year-old and for the house wrapped around his playroom lab. Conversations with engineers and teachers gradually turned that anxiety into written procedures, formal risk management checks and detailed responses to specific radiation safety concerns raised by local experts.

Launchpad in West Dallas supplied more than tools by pairing Aiden with volunteer mentors used to supervising high-voltage projects from local schools and colleges. Their structured workshops, checkout forms and quiet Launchpad makerspace backing helped his family feel comfortable as they compiled logs, photos and sensor data for a Guinness World Records submission that could recognise him as the youngest fusion reactor builder.