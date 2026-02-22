Inside a Dallas playroom where a 12-year-old American built his own working nuclear fusion reactor

rodolphe braouezec profil auteur
By Arnold Wheeler
Published February 22, 2026 8:27 PM
Share
young boy building nuclear fusion reactor

At 12 years old, Aiden McMillan turned a cluttered Dallas playroom into a laboratory, coaxing a homemade fusion reactor to life amid LEGO bins, wiring, humming pumps and warning labels.

His curiosity ignited at eight and grew over four years, guided by mentors at a West Dallas makerspace and late-night troubleshooting. As this Dallas seventh-grader refined vacuum seals and tuned high-voltage circuits, a setup evolved into a compact homemade fusion device throwing off detectable neutrons. Every run now feeds notebooks and spreadsheets backing a Guinness World Records claim for the youngest verified fusion reactor builder.

Four years from curiosity to neutrons : how Aiden McMillan’s build came together

At 8 years old in Dallas, Texas, Aiden McMillan asked his parents whether nuclear power could be rebuilt on a bedroom scale, a question that slowly took over the family playroom. Over the next four years he devoured library textbooks, online lectures and declassified lab manuals, turning disciplined nuclear physics self-study into notes, diagrams and carefully labelled parts lists for a homemade reactor project.

By 12, he had settled on a compact fusor design that could fit both the playroom and the tools at Launchpad in West Dallas. Mentors there walked him through vacuum systems and high-voltage supplies while he carried out iterative prototype testing cycles. The finished stainless-steel sphere used inertial electrostatic confinement principles to fire deuterium ions together, and a faint yet unmistakable neutron detection signal peak confirmed that fusion had actually occurred.

Safety worries, makerspace support and a Guinness World Records bid

Long before any switch was flipped, Aiden’s parents in Dallas dwelled on what a fusion device might mean for their 12-year-old and for the house wrapped around his playroom lab. Conversations with engineers and teachers gradually turned that anxiety into written procedures, formal risk management checks and detailed responses to specific radiation safety concerns raised by local experts.

Launchpad in West Dallas supplied more than tools by pairing Aiden with volunteer mentors used to supervising high-voltage projects from local schools and colleges. Their structured workshops, checkout forms and quiet Launchpad makerspace backing helped his family feel comfortable as they compiled logs, photos and sensor data for a Guinness World Records submission that could recognise him as the youngest fusion reactor builder.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

Related topics

quark gluon plasma liquid behavior

Big bang moments replayed in the lab how quark–gluon plasma behaves less like gas and more like liquid

February 21, 2026 12:34 PM
asha sharma new microsoft gaming leader 1

New Microsoft gaming leader Asha Sharma sets sights on great games, safe ai and the future of Xbox

February 20, 2026 11:51 PM
meta business vr headsets decline

As VR’s golden age fades, meta’s retreat from business headsets shows how little gold was found

February 19, 2026 12:12 PM
nasa rover studies martian alkanes

Hints of past life grow as nasa rover mars alkanes resist simple non biological explanations

February 18, 2026 10:00 AM
github agentic workflows in action

How GitHub agentic workflows in technical preview bring AI agents into everyday repository tasks

February 17, 2026 11:31 AM
engineers tuning electronic friction via voltage

How voltage and pressure let engineers tune electronic friction and even switch it off

February 16, 2026 7:33 AM
ai driven 3d protein structure mapping

Ai meets physics in new tool that maps 3d protein structures to fast track disease research

February 15, 2026 12:39 PM
nébuleuse rouge et étoile mourante

Astronomers finally see a star collapse directly into a black hole without a supernova blast

February 14, 2026 10:59 AM
apple stock plunge over siri ai glitches

Apple stock tumbles on stalled Siri upgrade with AI glitches fueling 200 billion dollar wipeout

February 13, 2026 8:22 PM
windows 11 baseline security mode

Windows 11 security steps up with Microsoft rolling out Baseline Security Mode and tighter consent controls

February 12, 2026 5:05 PM
french prosecutors raid x offices

Why French prosecutors just searched X offices and what it means for Elon Musk Grok and global politics

February 10, 2026 4:14 PM
ios 26.3 iphone update safety

Days before launch, iOS 26.3 iPhone update promises safer chats and easier Android switching

February 9, 2026 3:44 PM
Perfscience logo footer

Clean energy marketing agency accelerating carbon transition through data-driven communication strategies.

Ressources

Contact us Legal notice Privacy policy

Stay connected

Follow us

© perfscience • 2026