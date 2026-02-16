How voltage and pressure let engineers tune electronic friction and even switch it off

Engineers fight friction with lubricants and polished surfaces, yet a quieter contribution escapes many technical fixes. It stems from electrons inside solids, generating the electronic drag at interfaces that resists motion.

Recent experiments stack atomically thin graphite crystals, twist them at a precise angle and slide them while measuring minute heat signatures. Such measurements reveal friction driven solely by electronic excitations, enabling nanoscale sliding control that standard tribology setups cannot reach. By squeezing the layers together, researchers quench that drag and program tunable friction forces for near-lossless motion. Applied bias turns these stacks into voltage controlled surfaces that reshape dissipation.

Why electronic friction matters for wear, heat and energy loss

Whenever two solid surfaces slide, part of the mechanical work vanishes as heat. Roughness, oxidation and lubrication explain much of this loss, yet electrons moving at the interface introduce an additional drag that classical wear theories either downplay or simply ignore in practice.

These electronic forces reshape surface wear mechanisms, enhance heat generation in contacts and open energy dissipation pathways that drain power from engines or nanoscale actuators. In a recent study, Zhiping Xu’s team at Tsinghua University in Beijing links this effect to the tribology of metallic surfaces across many sliding speeds relevant to technology today.

Inside the graphite experiment that isolates electronic drag

At Tsinghua University, Zhiping Xu and colleagues designed an exquisitely stable graphite slider to single out electronic drag. Two crystalline flakes, one anchored and the other driven laterally, move under vacuum so that variations in friction can be resolved with nanonewton sensitivity.

By rotating the lattices slightly, the team created a structural superlubricity setup in which shear arises mainly from electrons rather than atoms. The resulting stack of carefully twisted graphite layers nearly cancels lattice locking, so separating phononic friction from electronic drag becomes feasible through high-resolution sliding interface measurements reported in Physical Review X by Xu’s group.

Practical implications for nanoscale devices and controlled sliding interfaces

Control of electronic friction by voltage or pressure reshapes how designers treat tiny moving parts. A single interface can be tuned to glide with minimal resistance during standard operation, yet supply extra damping on demand when mechanical stability or quiet motion matters most today.

In areas such as microelectromechanical systems design, variable electronic drag could support adjustable friction interfaces whose behaviour follows an applied bias. Reduced electronic loss should improve nanoscale device reliability, while actively tuned resistance enables precision motion control for scanning probes, data storage elements and other integrated, electrically driven mechanisms.

Source : phys.org