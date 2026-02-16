How voltage and pressure let engineers tune electronic friction and even switch it off

rodolphe braouezec profil auteur
By Arnold Wheeler
Published February 16, 2026 7:33 AM
Share
engineers tuning electronic friction via voltage

Engineers fight friction with lubricants and polished surfaces, yet a quieter contribution escapes many technical fixes. It stems from electrons inside solids, generating the electronic drag at interfaces that resists motion.

Recent experiments stack atomically thin graphite crystals, twist them at a precise angle and slide them while measuring minute heat signatures. Such measurements reveal friction driven solely by electronic excitations, enabling nanoscale sliding control that standard tribology setups cannot reach. By squeezing the layers together, researchers quench that drag and program tunable friction forces for near-lossless motion. Applied bias turns these stacks into voltage controlled surfaces that reshape dissipation.

Why electronic friction matters for wear, heat and energy loss

Whenever two solid surfaces slide, part of the mechanical work vanishes as heat. Roughness, oxidation and lubrication explain much of this loss, yet electrons moving at the interface introduce an additional drag that classical wear theories either downplay or simply ignore in practice.

These electronic forces reshape surface wear mechanisms, enhance heat generation in contacts and open energy dissipation pathways that drain power from engines or nanoscale actuators. In a recent study, Zhiping Xu’s team at Tsinghua University in Beijing links this effect to the tribology of metallic surfaces across many sliding speeds relevant to technology today.

Inside the graphite experiment that isolates electronic drag

At Tsinghua University, Zhiping Xu and colleagues designed an exquisitely stable graphite slider to single out electronic drag. Two crystalline flakes, one anchored and the other driven laterally, move under vacuum so that variations in friction can be resolved with nanonewton sensitivity.

By rotating the lattices slightly, the team created a structural superlubricity setup in which shear arises mainly from electrons rather than atoms. The resulting stack of carefully twisted graphite layers nearly cancels lattice locking, so separating phononic friction from electronic drag becomes feasible through high-resolution sliding interface measurements reported in Physical Review X by Xu’s group.

Practical implications for nanoscale devices and controlled sliding interfaces

Control of electronic friction by voltage or pressure reshapes how designers treat tiny moving parts. A single interface can be tuned to glide with minimal resistance during standard operation, yet supply extra damping on demand when mechanical stability or quiet motion matters most today.

In areas such as microelectromechanical systems design, variable electronic drag could support adjustable friction interfaces whose behaviour follows an applied bias. Reduced electronic loss should improve nanoscale device reliability, while actively tuned resistance enables precision motion control for scanning probes, data storage elements and other integrated, electrically driven mechanisms.

Source : phys.org

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

Related topics

ai driven 3d protein structure mapping

Ai meets physics in new tool that maps 3d protein structures to fast track disease research

February 15, 2026 12:39 PM
nébuleuse rouge et étoile mourante

Astronomers finally see a star collapse directly into a black hole without a supernova blast

February 14, 2026 10:59 AM
apple stock plunge over siri ai glitches

Apple stock tumbles on stalled Siri upgrade with AI glitches fueling 200 billion dollar wipeout

February 13, 2026 8:22 PM
windows 11 baseline security mode

Windows 11 security steps up with Microsoft rolling out Baseline Security Mode and tighter consent controls

February 12, 2026 5:05 PM
french prosecutors raid x offices

Why French prosecutors just searched X offices and what it means for Elon Musk Grok and global politics

February 10, 2026 4:14 PM
ios 26.3 iphone update safety

Days before launch, iOS 26.3 iPhone update promises safer chats and easier Android switching

February 9, 2026 3:44 PM
uranus planet

Voyager 2 readings imply Uranus was flooded by high energy electrons from a huge solar wind event

February 8, 2026 5:22 PM
nasa astronauts ready for falcon 9 launch

NASA astronauts set for Feb 11 liftoff as SpaceX Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon gain FAA green light

February 7, 2026 9:49 AM
windows 11 admin rights storage settings

Why Windows 11 now demands admin rights just to open storage settings and what changes for you

February 6, 2026 10:28 AM
alphabet investors worry over google apple ai deal

Investors left in the dark as Alphabet dodges questions on Google-Apple AI deal fallout

February 5, 2026 6:05 AM
primordial black hole neutrino burst

Physicists suspect a primordial black hole blast behind a record breaking neutrino event

February 4, 2026 5:24 AM
cloud storage payment scam email

Scammers cash in as cloud storage payment scam floods inboxes with fake renewals and false threats

February 1, 2026 6:56 PM
Perfscience logo footer

Clean energy marketing agency accelerating carbon transition through data-driven communication strategies.

Ressources

Contact us Legal notice Privacy policy

Stay connected

Follow us

© perfscience • 2026