Critical Starliner report triggers NASA leadership shakeup in human spaceflight program

NASA has jolted its human spaceflight portfolio with a sweeping leadership reshuffle after the bruising review of Boeing’s first crewed Starliner mission, stirring unease about risk, technical judgment and institutional memory.

Senior managers stepping aside and interim chiefs stepping in send a pointed signal about how deeply this report cut inside the agency. In response, NASA is recasting human spaceflight leadership structures, confronting renewed Starliner oversight concerns and turning each reassignment into a clear NASA accountability message for partners and lawmakers in Washington today.

NASA names Joel Montalbano and Dana Hutcherson to acting leadership posts

On February 26, 2025, NASA announced that Joel Montalbano and Dana Hutcherson will immediately step into acting roles at the top of its human spaceflight organization. Montalbano becomes acting associate administrator of the Space Operations Mission Directorate, which oversees the International Space Station, commercial low Earth orbit initiatives and NASA’s broader spaceflight portfolio.

These appointments place veteran managers at a sensitive moment for human spaceflight. Drawing on a Joel Montalbano background that includes flight director duties, ISS program leadership in Houston and work in Russia, NASA presents these acting leadership appointments and Hutcherson’s career as reflecting NASA leadership awards and sending a signal of stability.

Why the Commercial Crew Program sits at the center of the decision

The Commercial Crew Program sits directly under NASA’s space operations leadership and manages contracts that keep astronauts rotating through the International Space Station. Through routine ISS crew transportation provided by SpaceX Crew Dragon flights since May 2020, the program has restored domestic launch capability and reduced reliance on Russian Soyuz vehicles.

Leadership changes cast a spotlight on the dual-provider strategy with SpaceX and Boeing. With the uncrewed return of Starliner from the June 2024 Crew Flight Test and the long stay of its astronauts on station, NASA is reexamining both Commercial Crew Program governance and how the Boeing Starliner contract is managed and overseen.

Inside the Starliner Crew Flight Test review and the “Type A mishap” call

The independent review released on February 19, 2025, dissected the June 2024 Starliner Crew Flight Test. Investigators focused in particular on propulsion system behavior, including partial thruster shutdowns during orbital maneuvers, and described Crew Flight Test anomalies while recommending deeper thruster failures analysis before any future crewed use of the vehicle.

Because Starliner ultimately returned without its crew in September 2024 and Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore spent nine months on the station instead of ten days, NASA upgraded the mission’s classification. That decision, compared with Challenger and Columbia, put mission in Type A mishap classification and sharpened safety culture concerns at NASA.

Concern for the Starliner program’s reputation influenced that decision. Programmatic advocacy exceeded reasonable balance and placed the mission, the crew and America’s space program at risk in ways that were not fully understood at the time decisions were being contemplated. This created a culture of mistrust that can never happen again, and there will be leadership accountability. NASA media briefing, 19 February 2025

Ken Bowersox retires as Steve Stich shifts to an advisory role on HLS

Former astronaut Ken Bowersox, who had been leading NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, announced on February 25 that he will retire, with his departure effective March 6. That clear Ken Bowersox retirement date opens the way for Joel Montalbano to guide day‑to‑day decisions while longer-term succession plans are defined.

Alongside this transition, former Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich moves into an advisory post that keeps his expertise inside the Lunar Exploration Campaign. He will counsel the Human Landing System program as SpaceX and Blue Origin progress on intensive Artemis lunar lander work, a role that marks a Steve Stich reassignment within NASA’s Lunar Exploration Campaign.

What the leadership changes signal for ISS operations and commercial LEO plans

With Starliner issues under new management, NASA is signaling that stability for station operations remains non‑negotiable. Montalbano’s experience running the ISS Program in Houston is meant to safeguard ISS program continuity so that astronaut rotations, cargo deliveries and research campaigns stay on track while Boeing works through corrective actions.

At the same time, Hutcherson inherits responsibility for aligning crew transportation with emerging destinations that NASA hopes will follow the ISS. Her oversight of crewed vehicles ties to private ISS successors and to how the United States maintains low Earth orbit leadership with evolving commercial LEO stations once ISS operations wind down.