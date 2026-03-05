Backlash to OpenAI Pentagon deal turns really painful as Sam Altman says it remains the right move

Sam Altman’s decision to align OpenAI with the US Department of Defense has detonated internal and public scrutiny, exposing tensions over power, responsibility and how deeply AI firms should lean on lucrative state contracts.

Inside OpenAI, staff weigh ethical red lines against national security arguments as leadership insists the partnership will stay tightly scoped. Some fear that a growing internal backlash over potential classified AI projects could deepen employee morale concerns and fracture trust internally.

Altman tells staff he stands by the decision despite the fallout

During an all-hands meeting at OpenAI, Sam Altman addressed the uproar over the company’s new collaboration with the Pentagon and acknowledged that many employees feel unsettled. He admitted the debate around military work has been emotionally draining yet maintained that partnering with the US defense establishment aligns with the organisation’s long‑term mission.

Colleagues later described his tone as sober, less triumphant than in earlier public appearances. In carefully worded staff meeting remarks, Altman conceded that the company faces real reputational damage yet argued that leadership accountability means standing by difficult calls, brushing aside opportunistic timing criticism from rivals and activist groups who accuse OpenAI of chasing influence in Washington.

How the Pentagon agreement took shape after Anthropic stepped away

People close to the talks say the Pentagon initially pursued Anthropic for a broad AI partnership, only to hit a wall over how its models might be used in battlefield strategy and intelligence analysis. When that relationship cooled, officials turned to OpenAI and began sketching a narrower program focused on research, testing and software integration.

Sources describe months of legal wrangling inside the Pentagon over contract language, after the earlier DoD contracting dispute raised alarms about oversight. Those debates fed into a new supply chain risk designation process that shaped who could bid, while exposing fragile rival ai lab dynamics as Anthropic, OpenAI and other model providers weighed the benefits and reputational cost of aligning with US defense projects.

Restrictions, surveillance concerns and the market reaction in the app charts

OpenAI has stressed that its Pentagon deal keeps military users inside the safety policy that applies to other customers, with prohibitions on mass surveillance and targeting civilians. Company lawyers point to contract language tying government access to US law and internal review aimed at preventing use of the models in lethal decisions.

Critics reply that OpenAI’s assurances do not address fears about surveillance powers and data sharing across agencies. They argue that the company’s broad lawful purposes clause and references to existing FISA authorities leave space for abuse, while OpenAI points to explicit autonomous weapons limits as a safeguard, even as a Sensor Tower uninstall spike for the ChatGPT app signals trust erosion among users wary of military AI tools.