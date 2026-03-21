Around a star astronomers think they witnessed two planets colliding 11,000 light-years away

A star much like the Sun, 11,000 light-years from Earth, drew attention after a run of odd dimming events, and astronomers now suspect they may be watching the aftermath of two planets colliding.

Visible light dipped, then infrared emission climbed, a pattern that points to freshly heated debris rather than a routine stellar quirk. That is why the Gaia20ehk anomaly is now being treated as a rare disturbance in a distant stellar system, where the erratic light changes may trace dust from a violent impact still spreading

A quiet sun-like star that stopped behaving normally

Gaia20ehk did not look like a troublemaker at first. Astronomers were tracking a star 11,000 light-years away when its light began to stray from the calm output expected of a sun-sized object, not the steady glow tied to a main sequence star with stable stellar brightness.

That mismatch is what made the case so striking. Instead of the restrained sun-like behavior researchers expected, the source showed an unusual flickering pattern that hinted the disturbance was happening around the star, not deep inside it.

From a few brief dips to a system in turmoil

The sequence became clear only after older records were pulled together. In archived telescope data, the first three brightness dips appeared in 2016, brief enough to look odd rather than catastrophic.

Years later, the pattern no longer looked minor. By 2021, with more long-term monitoring in hand, the team saw a system behaving in a far messier way, as if the earlier dips had been a prelude to a broader upheaval.

Dust crossing the star became the leading explanation

Stellar physics offered few satisfying answers. The fading did not resemble pulsations or spots, while the changing shapes of the dimming episodes matched an orbiting debris cloud causing blocked starlight along our line of sight.

That reading fit the data better with each new pass. What crossed the star looked less like a compact body and more like transit-like dimming from an uneven rocky dust plume left behind after a destructive encounter.

I can’t emphasize enough that stars like our sun don’t do that. So when we saw this one, we were like “Hello, what’s going on here?” Anastasios (Andy) Tzanidakis, University of Washington doctoral candidate in astronomy

Infrared observations turned a strange signal into a collision case

The turning point came when the team compared visible and infrared data. In the visible light curve, the star kept fading and fluttering, yet the same period produced an infrared light spike that pointed to a very different process.

A star dimming on its own would not naturally create that mirror image. The cleaner fit was hot glowing material heated by impact, which made the case for a collision far stronger than a purely stellar explanation.

The infrared light curve was the complete opposite of the visible light. As the visible light began to flicker and dim, the infrared light spiked. Which could mean that the material blocking the star is hot — so hot that it’s glowing in the infrared. Anastasios (Andy) Tzanidakis, University of Washington doctoral candidate in astronomy

Could this be a distant echo of the Earth-moon impact

Researchers are careful with the analogy, yet the comparison is hard to miss. The debris appears to orbit at about one astronomical unit, a distance that invites a measured link to the giant impact hypothesis used to explain our moon’s origin.

No one is claiming a duplicate of the early solar system. Still, the broad picture recalls Earth-moon formation after a huge strike, followed by cooling debris that can clump, spread, and reshape the surrounding system.

Why astronomers almost never catch planetary crashes in real time

Planetary collisions are not easy to witness from Earth, even if they happen elsewhere. The viewing geometry must line up almost perfectly, and a rare transit alignment has to place the dust in front of the star at the right time.

There is also the pace of the aftermath. A decade-long event can unfold through slow-moving debris, which means the real observational difficulty is linking scattered surveys and older records before the pattern disappears.

What this event reveals about the messy birth of planetary systems

Published March 11, 2026, in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the study offers a direct glimpse of planetary assembly under stress. Rather than neat growth, young systems can be shaped by chaotic collisions that grind worlds down before new bodies emerge.

That is why Gaia20ehk matters beyond one star 11,000 light-years away. It adds data on system evolution and may sharpen habitable world clues, especially if future surveys catch more impacts instead of reconstructing them years later.

Source : University of Washington