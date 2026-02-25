After near disaster on ISS, Nasa labels Boeing Starliner failure a maximum type a mishap

NASA has branded Boeing’s Starliner crew test flight with its harshest safety label after a near disaster during approach to the International Space Station on the deeply troubled 2024 mission.

Rather than a clean validation of the design, the mission exposed severe fractures in oversight and engineering discipline. What began as a short visit turned into an unplanned nine-month ISS stay, while NASA’s maximum-level mishap classification acknowledged how narrowly catastrophe was avoided. Investigators now describe the thruster failures as a grave crewed spacecraft anomaly, with each decision overshadowed by the looming vehicle loss risk throughout the mission.

How Starliner’s approach to the ISS spiraled into a top-tier NASA mishap

During Starliner’s crewed flight in 2024, its approach to the International Space Station grew precarious as the capsule neared docking. As the spacecraft closed in for its planned rendezvous and docking approach, several reaction thrusters began misfiring or shutting down, and controllers saw attitude readings jump with fuel usage rising, early signs that guidance and propulsion were straying from predictions.

As more jets dropped out, what had seemed like a glitch began to look far less benign beside the ISS. Mission teams ran models of how an off‑kilter capsule with failed attitude control thrusters might drift toward the station, and some results, tied to a potential loss of spacecraft control, included a realistic collision risk scenario, before controllers and the crew finally stabilized Starliner and guided it to docking.

A Type A label is more than paperwork, it signals mission-level disaster

When NASA labeled the 2024 Starliner incident Type A, it signaled how serious the flight had become. Under the strictest tier of NASA mishap reporting rules, that category is reserved for events that either cause damage above a cost threshold over $2 million, lead to the destruction of a spacecraft, or trigger a loss of control or fatalities, placing Starliner’s troubled flight in the same bracket as NASA’s gravest failures.

Officials indicated that Starliner’s failure exceeded the Type A limits “by a factor of over a hundred”, suggesting that hundreds of millions of dollars in hardware, including the ISS itself, were considered at risk. For engineers, this stark safety classification meaning, grounded in the formal loss of vehicle criteria, turned a flight into an acknowledged near‑disaster for NASA’s commercial crew program.

Where oversight broke down between NASA, Boeing, and subcontractors

The 312‑page review into the 2024 mission details how schedule pressure and constrained budgets shaped Starliner’s development. NASA’s summary notes that components flew with limited testing, leaving a set of engineering design compromises and notable hardware qualification gaps in propulsion and avionics. Managers at NASA and Boeing treated these as temporary trade‑offs to field a second crew vehicle alongside SpaceX, even though earlier uncrewed flights had already revealed software and thruster issues.

The investigation highlights weaknesses in Boeing’s supplier controls, noting that the company sometimes relied on assurances instead of independent checks on critical parts. Combined with blurred authority lines between NASA and Boeing, gaps in subcontractor quality oversight fed program management failures that let Starliner keep flying test missions while questions about its thrusters and software remained unresolved.

Thruster failures still lack a clear cause, and tempers flared along the way

After Starliner’s troubled 2024 flight and the nine‑month stay of Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on the ISS, NASA and Boeing still lack an explanation for why the capsule’s maneuvering jets underperformed. Engineers continue an ongoing root cause investigation into the propulsion system anomalies, reviewing telemetry from this and earlier flights with thruster issues, yet no single failure chain has been confirmed.

The report also scrutinizes behavior on the ground, describing tense discussions between NASA and Boeing teams while the astronauts remained in orbit. Internal accounts say a crew return options dispute over whether to bring Williams and Wilmore home on Starliner or another vehicle escalated into shouting in meetings and prompted unprofessional conduct allegations, exposing relationships inside the commercial crew partnership.