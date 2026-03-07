After James Webb data NASA asteroid observations eliminate chance of 2032 lunar impact

rodolphe braouezec profil auteur
By Arnold Wheeler
Published March 7, 2026 5:29 PM
Share
nasa asteroid and moon observation image

Weeks of uncertainty around asteroid 2024 YR4 kept lunar scientists alert. NASA now reports that this near-Earth traveller will glide past the Moon, rather than threaten its battered surface yet again.

Fresh measurements from space-based observatories gave orbit calculators the extra arc they needed to shrink trajectory uncertainties for 2024 YR4. Using James Webb Space Telescope data, NASA derived a refined orbital solution that rules out impact during the Dec. 22 2032 flyby, driving risk to zero.

Webb observations sharpen asteroid 2024 YR4’s position for 2032

During two observing sessions on Feb. 18 and 26, 2025, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope measured asteroid 2024 YR4 as it receded from Earth, extending the tracking arc beyond what ground-based observatories in spring 2025 could achieve.

These Webb measurements refined the asteroid’s trajectory and tightened forecasts for its Dec. 22, 2032 position relative to the Moon. By pushing sensitivity to record-low signal levels, mission teams secured faint asteroid detections during narrow observation windows in 2025, achieving improved ephemeris precision that feeds directly into NASA’s Near-Earth Object Studies calculations at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

From a 4.3% lunar impact estimate to a safe flyby

Early calculations in January 2025, based on a short observation arc, indicated that asteroid 2024 YR4 carried a 4.3% chance of striking the Moon on Dec. 22, 2032, prompting careful re-examination by NASA dynamicists.

Once Webb observations and added ground-based data were incorporated, the orbit solution showed that the asteroid will miss the lunar surface by a wide margin. Current models place the body at about 13,200 miles from the Moon’s center at closest pass, a distance described as the 13,200 miles closest approach, after an intensive lunar impact probability revision and marked uncertainty ellipse shrinkage, while confirming that its overall orbital path not changed in response to any known forces.

How NASA tracks near-Earth objects when ground telescopes lose sight

Asteroid 2024 YR4 entered NASA’s catalog late in 2024 after a survey telescope in Chile picked up its slow drift against background stars. The alert traced back to the NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, cited as the ATLAS discovery in Chile in internal reports.

As 2024 YR4 grew faint and slipped beyond the reach of many ground telescopes, tracking responsibility shifted toward orbit modelers and specialists working with NASA’s deep-space assets. Their strategy blended targeted space-based follow-up by James Webb with sophisticated JPL risk assessment models and tight global observatory coordination, ensuring that predictions of the asteroid’s future passes remain tied to every available photon collected in early 2025.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

Related topics

google search results with canvas ai

Canvas in AI Mode lands in Google Search for US users bringing coding and writing to results

March 7, 2026 9:30 AM
ps5 and xbox console exclusives 1

Why the next wave of PS5 and Xbox hits could depend on console exclusives instead of PC

March 6, 2026 5:30 PM
whatsapp plus premium subscription interface

Premium subscription trend reaches WhatsApp as WhatsApp Plus promises icons themes ringtones and pins

March 6, 2026 9:29 AM
ai driven containers and shadow it

How rising AI adoption is driving containers in business while shadow IT quietly expands

March 5, 2026 5:29 PM
sam altman on openai pentagon deal

Backlash to OpenAI Pentagon deal turns really painful as Sam Altman says it remains the right move

March 5, 2026 9:31 AM
ancient south african gold bearing ridge

How a 2.7 billion year old South African ridge yielded 40% of all gold ever mined on earth

March 4, 2026 5:30 PM
cortical labs cl1 brain cells playing doom

Inside the Cortical Labs CL1 where living human brain cells take on Doom instead of Pong

March 4, 2026 9:29 AM
state cyber espionage hiding in cloud

How state cyber espionage hides inside windows and google drive to infiltrate governments

March 3, 2026 5:30 PM
natilus cargo aircraft concept with boeing executives

With former Boeing execs on board, startup Natilus vows to outbuild the 737 MAX by 2030

March 3, 2026 9:31 AM
nasa lunar spacecraft mission failure

One day after launch Nasa lost its lunar spacecraft and a new report reveals what went wrong

March 2, 2026 5:29 PM
outlook links opening edge copilot

Outlook links trigger Edge Copilot auto-launch as Microsoft pushes users to AI

March 2, 2026 9:30 AM
3d genome structure before life

Why stunning 3D maps of the genome reveal DNA structured well before early life switches on

March 1, 2026 5:29 PM
Perfscience logo footer

Clean energy marketing agency accelerating carbon transition through data-driven communication strategies.

Ressources

Contact us Legal notice Privacy policy

Stay connected

Follow us

© perfscience • 2026