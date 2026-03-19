After admins cry foul Microsoft 365 pauses the automatic rollout of the Copilot app

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By Arnold Wheeler
Published March 19, 2026 11:45 AM
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microsoft 365 copilot app rollout paused

Microsoft has backed away from a change that looked minor on paper and messy in practice, after IT administrators pushed back against yet another software decision arriving without their clear consent.

The dispute was never just about AI features. It centered on control, workload, and the surprise of automatic app deployment inside Microsoft 365 desktop apps. Microsoft has now ordered a temporary rollout halt for commercial users, while keeping existing installations as they are, a narrow retreat that says plenty about where trust is thinning. Then the brakes slammed on, for now, at least.

Why the forced install triggered pushback

Microsoft has paused the automatic installation of the Microsoft 365 Copilot app after administrators objected to its addition to Microsoft 365 desktop client apps. Microsoft had targeted eligible devices from early October, shifted the change to December 2025, and then suspended the rollout for an unspecified period.

That choice angered many IT teams. For them, the opt-out deployment model invited admin backlash because a Start menu icon could appear by default, sharpening the commercial customer reaction already visible across support channels inside many large Windows estates.

Extra work landed on IT desks

The complaint was not only about Copilot itself. Administrators were left to decide whether to block the app, permit it, or explain it across Windows fleets, while checking which Microsoft 365 devices fell within Microsoft’s own deployment scope at that stage for rollout.

That translated into extra chores. The policy management burden disrupted more than one corporate rollout schedule and forced teams to review device eligibility rules before an unwanted install reached employee PCs inside managed environments.

A pause that leaves existing setups unchanged

The pause does not reverse what has already happened. In Microsoft’s Microsoft 365 Message Center notice, the company said existing app installs will remain in place, so organisations that already received Copilot should not expect an automatic rollback during this temporary halt at this stage.

Geography also still matters. Microsoft said the EEA customer exemption stays in force, while admins that still want Copilot can rely on alternative deployment methods until further guidance arrives from the company.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

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