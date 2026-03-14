A forgotten password loop is easier to avoid in iOS 26 with generated passwords in Passwords

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By Arnold Wheeler
Published March 14, 2026 11:47 AM
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Account creation can still go sideways when a page refreshes at the wrong moment or a sign-up form stumbles. In iOS 26, Apple password manager now keeps a trace of a newly generated password.

That small record matters after failed submissions, because missing saved login details can leave you circling through a password reset loop instead of finishing the account and moving on. The fix is quiet, but it spares a very modern kind of irritation before it hardens into doubt.

Why a newly created password can disappear during sign-up

Apple’s Passwords app in iOS 26 can create a strong credential during sign-up, but the handoff does not always finish. Trouble may appear midway through an account creation flow, after Safari fills the field yet before Passwords writes a full saved entry for that site there.

A failed page script can break the last step without warning. If a website crash issue lands between generation and saving, the password may vanish from view, leaving you back at the login screen and pushing you toward a reset loop before the account is even opened fully.

Where to find the generated passwords menu in Passwords

The recovery area is tucked inside Apple’s Passwords app rather than shown on the main list. In iOS 26, you reach it through the top-right controls, then open the three-dot menu to reveal passwords generated but not yet attached to a site.

When something is waiting there, Passwords shows the website and the time it was created. You can review recent generated entries; when none exist, the page presents a grayed out option instead. Tapping Save begins the login entry setup, where you add a username, keep notes if needed, and store the password for future use across Apple devices for 30 days.

A useful backup when AutoFill does not finish the job

AutoFill can do nearly everything right and still leave you stranded at the end. A broken registration page may accept the generated password, then fail before the account is saved, which leaves the sign-up half-finished and hard to repeat cleanly afterward.

That is where the backup pays off. Instead of waiting for a password recovery email, you can save the missing credential and let it sync for cross-device AutoFill on your other Apple hardware. The result is simpler, and it spares you from creating yet another throwaway replacement password again.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

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