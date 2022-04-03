5 Best IGF 1 Supplements for Weight Loss and Bodybuilding

Have you been told using IGF 1 supplements can help you get a great physique, stay healthy, and look youthful, but don’t know which supplements are the best for this?

We’ve put together for you this excellent review of the five best IGF 1 supplements that money can buy.

What is IGF-1?

IGF-1 stands For Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1, a hormone that controls the release of growth hormones. It’s a similar hormone to insulin, which promotes cell growth.

This hormone is produced by the liver when growth hormone increases in the blood. This causes IGF-1 levels to increase as well. Growth hormone slows down when IGF-1 levels rise.

IGF-1 is important to human growth and development, but too much or too little can be dangerous .

People who want to increase their IGF-1 levels have an interest in longevity and better body composition. Those who want to decrease their IGF-1 levels are interested in cancer prevention.

Because of this, it is critical that IGF-1 levels stay within certain limits .

Most people take IGF-1 supplements because they want to increase muscle mass. Bodybuilders and other athletes have used IGF-1 to build muscles. This hormone helps build muscle by increasing protein synthesis.

However, there are many other benefits to taking IGF-1 supplements as well. For example, IGF-1 also helps your brain function better, improves bone density, and may even help you live longer.

By the end of these reviews, you’ll have no problem deciding which one is the perfect supplement to help you achieve the fitness and quality of life you desire.

Top 5 Best IGF 1 Supplements and Pills

Every IGF-1 supplement on this list is from a reputable brand on the market and has changed people’s lives.

1. GenF20 Plus

GenF20 Plus is a favorite among bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts, especially those looking to burn excess body fat.

The product’s efficiency at raising the levels of IGF-1 in the system is also beneficial to regular people who just want to live healthier lives.

According to a clinical study, IGF-1 levels were increased by 28% after taking GenF20 Plus for 12 weeks . This shows how effective this supplement was.

Unlike other supplements that are delivered as injections, GenF20 Plus comes in the form of an enteric-coated pill and an oral spray. When used together, they effectively raise your Insulin-Like Growth Factor production to levels that will positively impact your overall health.

GenF20 Plus’ effectiveness can be traced to its all-natural ingredients, which consists of peptides, amino acids, and nutrients that work together to trigger your pituitary gland to release more growth hormone.

The most active ingredients in this 100% natural growth hormone supplement are GABA (Gamma Amino Butyric Acid), L-­Glutamine, L-­Arginine, Mucuna Pruriens, Moomiyo Extract, and Ornithine Alpha-Ketoglutarate.

Gamma Amino Butyric Acid (GABA) : It is a natural substance found in the human body. It helps regulate nerve impulses and slows down the transmission of information in the brain. This amino acid also helps enhance insulin growth factor 1 (IGF-1) release in your body .

L-Glutamine : This is an amino acid necessary for the creation of glucose, making proteins and other amino acids in the body. Regular intake of glutamine might improve gut function, immune function, and other bodily processes, especially during times of stress when the body uses more glutamine. : This is an amino acid necessary for the creation of glucose, making proteins and other amino acids in the body. Regular intake of glutamine might improve gut function, immune function, and other bodily processes, especially during times of stress when the body uses more glutamine. This study reveals that L-Glutamine therapy leads to an increase in IGF-1 expression and prevents osteopenia .

L-Arginine : This amino acid exhibits growth promoter properties in cellular and organismal systems. In vitro, L-Arginine induces the MAPK signaling cascade in cultured hepatocytes and promotes GH and IGF-1 synthesis and secretion .

Mucuna Pruriens : The dried seeds of Mucuna Pruriens (Fabaceae) are used as aphrodisiacs to control male infertility and treat nervous disorders. The seeds yield substantial medicinal benefits. According to this study , Mucuna Pruriens has also been found to increase GH, IGF-1, and IGFBP-3 levels . These are essential hormones for muscle development and growth.

Moomiyo Extract : It is a potent testosterone booster that helps you get stronger and more muscular. This ingredient works better when combined with other IGF-1 boosting ingredients. You can use this supplement to boost your energy levels and increase your stamina .

Alpha-ketoglutarate or AKG: It is a nitrogen scavenger that efficiently helps your body use amino acids. AKG also increases insulin, growth hormone and IGF-1 .

Asides from its potent elements, GenF20 Plus is among our best IGF-1 supplements for its proven track record and high success rate in delivering the following results fast:

Triggers fat loss and improves metabolism, leading to significant weight loss

Gives people a more youthful appearance

Increases muscle mass and tone

Boosts libido and performance

Enhances memory and concentration

Builds the immune system and regulates cholesterol levels

No significant side effects have been reported from using this IGF 1 supplement. You’ll also be surprised to know it contains more natural growth factor than the other entrants in our review.

2. HGH X2

HGH X2 from the leading supplement maker, Crazy Bulk, comes highly recommended for those looking for the best HGH supplement for muscle building.

Crazy Bulk offers a variety of testosterone boosters and other supplements that increase IGF-1 production, speed up metabolism, and aid in building lean muscle mass.

HGH X2 is no slouch in this department with its potent mix of amino acids that trigger the release of more IGF-1 hormones from your pituitary gland.

Aside from the IGF-1 boosting ingredient, Mucuna Pruriens Extract, HGH X2 also contains other natural potent ingredients, such as Maca Root and Hawthorne Berry Extract.

Maca Root : This is a herbaceous plant that grows in the mountains of Peru. It is used as a supplement because it contains nutrients such as vitamin B1, zinc, iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, copper, manganese, niacin, riboflavin, thiamine, and folate. There is evidence that Maca root concentrate enhances tissue levels of Insulin Growth Factor (IGF-1) .

Hawthorne Berry: It is one of the most well-known medicinal plants, and its fruit and leaf extracts have been used as remedies for various ailments. It contains many nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and proteins. It also helps lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure .

All proprietary ingredients in HGH X2 are uniquely combined to boost and increase your:

HGH levels

Physical performance

Muscle gains

Endurance levels

Mood

Sexual health

The results become notable after just three weeks of consistent use. This is a time frame that many other IGF-1 pills have tried but failed to duplicate. If you want to maintain a youthful look and shaped body, gain lean muscle mass, and enjoy peak physical performance, you can’t go wrong with HGH X2.

3. HyperGH 14x

Want a legal and effective way to build muscle mass?

This HyperGH 14X might be the solution you need.

It comes as an enteric-coated tablet and oral spray that can be purchased and used without a prescription.

Trials have seen people gaining increased muscle size in less than six weeks of consistently using HyperGH14x.

Its all-natural composition that boosts the production of the IGF-1 hormone comes with no notable side effects. Instead, you get:

An energy boost for longer and more productive workout sessions

Bigger results from workouts

Faster recovery times between workouts

Harder and firmer muscles

Fast body fat burning

The pills contain 15 potent IGF-1 precursors, including L-Arginine, Astragalus Root Extract, L-Glycine, Deer Antler Velvet, GABA, and Tribulus Terrestris extract. The spray contains Alpha GPC. All these ingredients are crucial to muscle development, boosted immunity and stamina, and increased secretion of HGH.

We have seen in clinical studies that many of those ingredients can provide healthy IGF-1 levels. But what's more interesting is that HyperGH 14x incorporates Deer Antler Velvet and Alpha GPC into its formulation.

Deer Antler Velvet and Alpha GPC are both natural sources of growth hormones. Both are able to increase the level of IGF-1 in your body . This makes HyperGH 14x an effective product.

4. Provacyl

Provacyl is a safe product that functions as a testosterone booster and IGF-1 supplement.

Its unique blend of Muira Pauma Bark Extract, Ginkgo Biloba, D-aspartic acid, Vitamin B6, Magnesium, and Zinc can help men of all ages achieve:

A more vibrant sex life

More energy

Sharper memory

Faster metabolism and body fat burning

Improved body composition

A more youthful appearance

Provacyl works best when combined with the right diet and physical exercise. No prescription is required to purchase it, and it's entirely safe for boosting IGF-1 level.

5. GenFX

GenFX is one of the best ways to regulate IGF-1 level, especially if you are trying to lose weight or improve your mood. It might not be one of the first IGF-1 supplement to hit the marketplace, but it is one of the few that offer a 90-day 100-percent money-back guarantee.

Further proof of this IGF-1 supplement’s quality is it’s easy to use once-a-day pill.

Its all-natural composition of L-Ornithine, L-Glycine, Amino Acid, L-Lysine, L-Arginine, L-Glutamine, and other elements that fire up your pituitary gland production of HGH is also a plus.

Within a couple of weeks of using GenFX according to prescription, you’ll experience:

An increase in muscle tone

Fast fat burning

Improved memory and sex drive

Higher levels of energy and better mood

It’s a top-grade IGF-1 product for improving the overall quality of life and health of any man. Even better, it has no reported side-effects, comes with free worldwide shipping, and is more affordable than most of its competitors.

All our reviewed supplements are 100 percent safe and legal for human consumption. You just need to pick one with ingredients and benefits that match your long-term fitness and lifestyle goals.

How Do IGF-1 Supplements Work?

GH and IGF-1 are hormones produced naturally within our bodies. They help us grow taller and build muscles. However, the administration of exogenous hormones is unsafe. Athletic organizations ban their use.

Moreover, if you take too much IGF-1, it may cause cancer or other problems. So, medical professionals aren't sure about taking too much of these hormones, which has led to an investigation into an alternative source of IGF-1 intake.

Aging isn't a disease, but the people who suffer from this health problem should be given medical attention as soon as possible. Herbs and amino acids can help them feel better about themselves. These substances can also increase vitality and boost the body's functions. Furthermore, a natural IGF-1 supplement has been hypothesized as a natural remedy for increasing HGH and IGF-1 levels.

The top IGF-1 supplements should contain ingredients such as Zinc, GABA, Arginine, and Lysine, which are all known to boost IGF-1 levels.

Adding Human Growth Hormone Supplement to your diet will cause the body's natural growth hormone production of your anterior pituitary gland to increase. As the human growth hormone in your bloodstream increases, you'll experience positive effects like:

Reduced effects of aging

Enhanced lean muscle growth

Boosted cell replication and lean body mass

Increased testosterone levels, which leads to improved sex drive and energy levels

Raised testosterone levels also cause increased stamina, cognition, and vitality

However, note that using the Human Growth Hormone supplement for the natural release of IGF-1 into your system works best if its use is combined with the proper diet and exercise.

Possible Side Effects

Increased IGF-1 levels are a result of increased testosterone. Mild mood swings, acne, and other minor reactions occur as a result of this increase in testosterone. Because IGF-1 supplements are only utilizing natural ingredients, they rarely cause any significant or damaging side effects.

Such side-effects will depend on your physiology and the quality of the IGF-1 supplement. Hardly any user of our top five IGF-1 supplements has reported negative experiences. That said, note that IGF-1 supplement side effects tend to be more intense when the supplement is taken in the form of an injection.

As injected method counts as hormonal replacement therapy, it can lead to excess hormones in your system, especially if it is abused or used without a doctor's approval. Such high levels of HGH in the system can cause liver damage, breast growth in men (Gynecomastia), edema, and painful joints.

For this reason, we recommend sticking with oral supplements. It’s safer to use and only influences your body to naturally generate more of its own IGF-1 hormone.

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best IGF Supplements

Benefits

There are numerous benefits associated with using IGF 1 supplements. One caters to everyone who wants a younger look and increased vitality. Others may be most effective when used by individuals who experience less sexual desire than others.

You need to find out which IGF-1 supplements work best for your particular situation before buying them. To learn more about the benefits associated with each type of IGF-1 supplement, visit their websites above. So you'll be able to see the results you want earlier instead of waiting for them to happen.

Ingredients

It’s important for you to understand what you put into your body. The best way to ensure that you are getting all the nutrients from a dietary supplement is to buy one made by a reputable company.

Credible manufacturers usually provide detailed ingredient lists for each product they sell online.

Safety

It's important to understand what you put into your body because it affects everything from your health to your performance. You don't want an allergic reaction from taking supplements containing allergens. Looking at the ingredients helps you pick one that fits your needs best.

Safe growth hormone pills used by most reputable companies today come from natural sources like plants and animals. Ingredients like these can help boost natural human growth hormone production without triggering an allergic reaction.

Price and Guarantee

Normally, most people spend anywhere from $50-$150 each month for their IGF-1 supplement needs.

When buying these supplements, you'll want to look at whether they provide a return policy so you know exactly what you're getting into before purchasing. You get to experience the benefits of using the IGF-1 booster without any risks involved. You'll get a full refund if you aren't happy with the results from using the product.

Customer Reviews

Reviews from real customers give insight into whether or not they're worth buying.

Check out whether the IGF-1 supplement delivers what you're looking for. You'll find out whether these claims are true by reading reviews from real men who've tried them. You'll save yourself time and headaches later if you buy from reputable sellers.

What’s Next? Will IGF-1 Supplements Work For Me?

IGF-1 supplements provide the ideal balance between hormones produced and their functions. Whether you're trying to look younger, shed fat, or gain muscle mass, they help keep your body operating at peak performance levels by ensuring that your cells operate optimally. It's why countless people depend on human growth hormone supplements to look and feel better than they ever thought possible.

If you're serious about maximizing your athletic performance, you need to use IGF-1 supplements. Athletes who want to improve their performance often take these supplements. Make sure to check out our above recommendations for the best IGF 1 supplements available today.