Users can now let AI agents create posts pages tags and categories on WordPress

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By Arnold Wheeler
Published March 22, 2026 11:45 AM
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WordPress.com has opened a fresh shortcut between an idea and a live update, allowing AI agents to act inside a site instead of merely suggesting copy from the sidelines today.

A request can trigger a draft, tidy old comments, or reshape tags and categories, yet publication still waits for human approval. That blend of restraint and speed rests on earlier MCP support, turning natural language commands into website management, with enough automation to feel useful and enough friction to make editors pause.

How the new MCP workflow turns prompts into site updates

WordPress.com is widening the MCP route it previewed last fall, letting plain-language requests become real changes on a site. After features are enabled at wordpress.com/mcp, users can connect tools like Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT, VS Code, or Claude Desktop through the Model Context Protocol with a connected AI client.

With that link in place, the system can inspect content, settings, and analytics before acting. It can even perform site design analysis so fresh pages match existing colors, fonts, spacing, and block patterns, making prompt-based publishing feel closer to editing than automation.

From draft posts to comment cleanup, what AI agents can handle

Early tasks cover posts, About pages, and new launch-focused pages prepared for review instead of instant release. The setup can produce landing page drafts and apply metadata updates from alt text and captions to titles and meta descriptions across an entire hosted WordPress.com site.

That reach goes past writing. Users can lean on comment moderation tools to approve, reply to, or clear discussions, while taxonomy management handles creating, renaming, and reorganizing tags and categories cleanly across the site.

Why faster publishing may raise new questions about web content

Scale gives this update unusual weight. WordPress powers more than 43% of all websites, and WordPress.com alone draws 20 billion page views plus 409 million unique visitors each month, so a broader stream of machine-written articles could alter what readers meet across a very large publishing network today.

Questions follow that speed. Supporters cite human oversight and quicker site building, while critics raise content quality concerns about pages produced with little direct writing from people; Meta’s Moltbook and Anthropic’s AI blog experiments suggest the debate has already moved beyond theory today.

The approval rules and activity logs that keep humans in control

Control stays with the site owner. Before any link is made, users go to wordpress.com/mcp, turn on chosen capabilities, and directly define approval checkpoints through those feature choices, keeping actions within set boundaries instead of giving an agent the whole site.

A second layer appears after the agent works. The platform records edits in an activity log, while AI-made posts are saved as a draft by default. Together with the chosen access permissions, that record gives owners a trail before anything is published online.

Arnold Wheeler

Tech and science nerd with a knack for tackling complex problems. Constantly exploring new technologies and what they mean for everyday life. Loves geeking out over the latest innovations and swapping ideas with fellow enthusiasts.

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