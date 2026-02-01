github agentic workflows in action

How GitHub agentic workflows in technical preview bring AI agents into everyday repository tasks

February 17, 2026 11:31 AM
engineers tuning electronic friction via voltage

How voltage and pressure let engineers tune electronic friction and even switch it off

February 16, 2026 7:33 AM
ai driven 3d protein structure mapping

Ai meets physics in new tool that maps 3d protein structures to fast track disease research

February 15, 2026 12:39 PM
nébuleuse rouge et étoile mourante

Astronomers finally see a star collapse directly into a black hole without a supernova blast

February 14, 2026 10:59 AM
apple stock plunge over siri ai glitches

Apple stock tumbles on stalled Siri upgrade with AI glitches fueling 200 billion dollar wipeout

February 13, 2026 8:22 PM
windows 11 baseline security mode

Windows 11 security steps up with Microsoft rolling out Baseline Security Mode and tighter consent controls

February 12, 2026 5:05 PM
french prosecutors raid x offices

Why French prosecutors just searched X offices and what it means for Elon Musk Grok and global politics

February 10, 2026 4:14 PM
ios 26.3 iphone update safety

Days before launch, iOS 26.3 iPhone update promises safer chats and easier Android switching

February 9, 2026 3:44 PM
uranus planet

Voyager 2 readings imply Uranus was flooded by high energy electrons from a huge solar wind event

February 8, 2026 5:22 PM
nasa astronauts ready for falcon 9 launch

NASA astronauts set for Feb 11 liftoff as SpaceX Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon gain FAA green light

February 7, 2026 9:49 AM
windows 11 admin rights storage settings

Why Windows 11 now demands admin rights just to open storage settings and what changes for you

February 6, 2026 10:28 AM
alphabet investors worry over google apple ai deal

Investors left in the dark as Alphabet dodges questions on Google-Apple AI deal fallout

February 5, 2026 6:05 AM
primordial black hole neutrino burst

Physicists suspect a primordial black hole blast behind a record breaking neutrino event

February 4, 2026 5:24 AM
cloud storage payment scam email

Scammers cash in as cloud storage payment scam floods inboxes with fake renewals and false threats

February 1, 2026 6:56 PM
